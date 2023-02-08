It is with profound sadness that we say farewell to Evelyn Laura (Cota) St. Peter of Williston, VT.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, Evelyn passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father at the age of 89 following a brief illness.
Evelyn was born Dec. 17, 1933 to Charles and Yvonne (Mongeon) Cota. Evelyn was the second of 4 children, growing up in Burlington and attending Burlington public schools. She graduated from Burlington High School, Class of ‘51, where she was an accomplished athlete playing on school and city basketball and softball teams. Her talent helped secure several local and state championship titles.
On July 23, 1955, Evelyn married the love of her life, Paul W. St. Peter. With the birth of their first child, Evelyn left her job to become a full-time mother. Paul & Evelyn were blessed with, and raised 5 children.
Many summers Paul and Evelyn would pack up the family RV and head off to the far corners of the country to show their children adventure and fun. As a stay-at-home mom she found countless ways to make life special for her children, and later, grandchildren. Holidays and birthdays were always a time of excitement and Evelyn would keep each one special with traditions and memorable activities.
Once her children were older and independent, Evelyn returned to work joining The Vermont Northeast Board of Realtors Office. Her organizational skills, pleasant demeanor, and friendly presence made her a favorite, and fun member, of the office.
Evelyn was an active parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Williston, Vermont.
Evelyn retired in 1991 to enjoy more time with her ever growing family and pastimes with her husband. Evelyn enjoyed many adventures with Paul and dear friends. Regular card games and cruising with several close friends was a favorite pastime. She and Paul spent the winter months in Florida with lifelong friends Joe and Shirley Lane. While there, they enjoyed golfing, eating out and sunny morning coffees on the lanai.
In her later years Evelyn enjoyed a daily ride in the car to her favorite locations around VT with Paul which always included picnics along the way. She also enjoyed many hours doing puzzles and watching TV.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul W. St. Peter; daughters Judith and her husband William Sheppard of Virginia, Sally and husband Jason Lewis of Colchester, VT, and Sandra and husband Timothy Donlan of Swanton, VT; Son Michael St. Peter and his wife Rebecca (Bouchard) of Virginia. Evelyn was blessed with 9 Grandchildren - Christopher Sheppard, Lauren (Sheppard) Cates, Gregory Sheppard, Brenden Lewis, Quinten Lewis, Timothy St. Peter, Jessica Waters, Marisa Bachand and Benjamin Bachand. 6 Great Grandchildren - Kavela & Sheppard Cates, Brantley & Declan St. Peter, Colton and Levon Murphy. Evelyn was predeceased by her son Stephen Robert St. Peter in May 2017. Evelyn also leaves many nieces, nephews, kind neighbors and friends.
Evelyn’s Family would like to acknowledge and express with deepest gratitude the devoted hospice nurses and staff of Bayada Home Health Care.
Visiting hours will be held Wed. Feb 8 at Ready Funeral Home
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb 9, at 11 a.m. at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Williston Vt. Internment and burial to follow at Resurrection Park in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to her favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive Colchester, VT, noting Evelyn’s name.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral and Cremation Service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.