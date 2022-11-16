Elinor "Ellie" Morency

Elinor “Ellie” Morency, artist, retired art teacher and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully on Oct. 27 at home in Williston, with her loving family by her side. 

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the late Elinor “Nellie” and Thomas Bowes, Ellie grew up in Salem, Mass., where she met her future husband and love of her life, Dave, for the first time while in elementary school. They would reconnect years later – in 1961 – and marry in 1962. 