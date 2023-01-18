Doran Gene Anderson

Doran Gene Anderson passed away peacefully Dec. 16, 2022 surrounded by loving family members after a brief illness. 

Doran was born in Fort Madison, IA Dec. 10, 1927, the only child of Obadiah Eugene Snyder and Elizabeth Jane Snyder (Caswell). Doran grew up in Oak Park, Illinois and Fort Wayne, ID and attended public schools where she was recognized for her quick wit and aptitude for math. Doran attended Lawrence College and the University of Indiana. While on summer break during college she met her future husband on a blind date.