Donna Beth Hartman Goldsmith died on October 27, 2022, at The Residence at Shelburne Bay in Shelburne, VT.
Born April 11, 1943, to James Hartman and Edith Kiefer Hartman of Danville PA, and married to husband David, she lived in many parts of the country including Syracuse NY where they met, Rochester NY, Colden, NY, Montrose PA, Williston VT, for twenty years, Woodstock GA and Salem SC before moving back to Vermont in 2020.
Beloved mother of sons Douglas of Burlington VT and Drew of Breckinridge CO. Loved by daughters-in-law Gail Rose and Heather VanDam Goldsmith. Survived by Sister Nancy Hartman Teal and her husband David, and brother Barry Hartman and his wife Faye. She was smitten with all of her grandchildren, Miles and Megan from Burlington and Cope from Breckenridge.
Donna was a learner, a doer and someone who cared about people. She enjoyed learning throughout life, whether it was a course on how to use a computer, how to cook some new cuisine or how to master a new craft (quilting and Ukrainian egg decoration were favorite pastimes of hers in addition to just about any craft that came her way including knitting Christmas stockings for her grandchildren and countless other children of Doug’s and Drew’s friends).
She was never idle, practicing regular fitness – even getting up at 3:30 a.m. to ‘hit the gym’ before catching the hour-long bus ride to her job in Atlanta. She loved the outdoors and in high school was selected to travel to Chicago to present her forestry project in her 4H club. She went on to become a leader in 4H as a nurse in a PA 4H summer camp and leading clubs in VT.
She loved traveling to national parks, camping with friends and family from her community or canoeing in Vermont’s lakes and rivers. Later, she was active in the South Carolina PEO and did many civic projects with friends. At her core, she cared about people and dedicated her professional life to their care as a nurse. She received her degree from Lankenau School of Nursing in PA and first worked as an ER nurse on the night shift and later as an occupational nurse for the Federal Building and the Baird Center in Burlington VT, and for Occupational Federal Health in Atlanta GA.
Lastly, she combined all the above to be the best mother and wife anyone could ask for – brilliant with the gauze for two boys, the best Halloween costumes for the grandchildren and always up for a family adventure.
Services have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, Burlington. To read the full obituary please visit: www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Donna’s wishes were for no formal funeral services, however a donation to The Vermont Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Rd Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495 in her name would be welcomed.