Donna Beth Hartman Goldsmith

Donna Beth Hartman Goldsmith died on October 27, 2022, at The Residence at Shelburne Bay in Shelburne, VT. 

Born April 11, 1943, to James Hartman and Edith Kiefer Hartman of Danville PA, and married to husband David, she lived in many parts of the country including Syracuse NY where they met, Rochester NY, Colden, NY, Montrose PA, Williston VT, for twenty years, Woodstock GA and Salem SC before moving back to Vermont in 2020. 