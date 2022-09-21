David L. Dunne Sep 21, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David L. Dunne, 65, of natural causes at his home in Richmond on Sept. 9, 2022. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT this fall. A complete obituary will appear at www.vtfuneralhomes.com at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Local Events Trending Now Heavy rain causes sinkhole, exposes gas line First retail cannabis outlets licensed New executive director takes the helm at Catamount Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont McCulloughs save Transcendental Meditation Center Stocks Market Data by TradingView