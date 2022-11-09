Cheryl Lynn (Fortier) Kennedy of Colchester, Vermont was a mom, a gram, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. She left this world suddenly on October 1, 2022 at age 65 in Burlington, Vermont.
Cheryl grew up in Williston on the farm and loved horseback riding. She graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School. She worked for the State of Vermont from 1986 to 1995. She later went on to be an Assistant Manager of PetSmart in Williston for many years. Cheryl loved spending time in her garden tending to her flowers. She loved caring for her great nieces which brought her great joy.
Cheryl leaves behind her daughter, Shannon Delage, Burlington; grandson, Jordan Delage, Colchester; Reilley Delage, St. Albans, and great granddaughter, Dakota Lynn Lavee, St. Albans. Also left behind are her siblings, Allen (Shirley) Fortier, Williston, Darrell (Mary) Fortier, Williston, Marlene Collins, Colchester, James Fortier, Essex, Dean Fortier, Ocala, Florida, and Kelly Allen, Williston, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Adrian and Rita Fortier, and brother, Lyndon Fortier.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at East Cemetery, Williston, VT.
Cheryl – may you rest easy on the wings of eternity