Cheryl Lynn (Fortier) Kennedy

Cheryl Lynn (Fortier) Kennedy of Colchester, Vermont was a mom, a gram, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. She left this world suddenly on October 1, 2022 at age 65 in Burlington, Vermont.

Cheryl grew up in Williston on the farm and loved horseback riding. She graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School. She worked for the State of Vermont from 1986 to 1995. She later went on to be an Assistant Manager of PetSmart in Williston for many years. Cheryl loved spending time in her garden tending to her flowers. She loved caring for her great nieces which brought her great joy.