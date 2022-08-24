Charles Justice, 62, of Colchester, Vermont passed away on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, after a short battle with ALS.
Charles was born on February 7, 1960, to Bruce Justice and Juna Justice (Baker) in Burlington, Vermont. He was predeceased by his mother and father. Charles is survived by his daughters Katrina Justice of Saint Albans, Sandra (Justice) Lucia & husband Mark Lucia of Colchester, and Samantha Justice & longtime boyfriend Josh LaFountaine of Milton; his grandchildren Nicholas & Allicia Bidwell of Johnson, Krisanta & Caiden Strong of Colchester, and Lynx & Thea LaFountaine of Milton; his siblings Kenneth Kelly & wife Lori Kelly of AuGres Michigan, Gordon Justice & wife Carrie Justice of Hinesburg, Daniel Justice of Salem, New Hampshire, Joyce (Justice) LaFountain & husband Jeff LaFountain of Saint George, and David Justice & wife Jessica Justice of Saint Albans.
Throughout his life, Charles has taught all who surround him about kindness, dignity, trust, and devotion. He was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was drawn to water, whether it was a lake or ocean and he longed to be in the great outdoors as often as possible. He loved to boat, snowmobile, hike, fish, hunt, camp, cliff jump, ride every possible roller coaster, and tinker with mechanics in his free time. More than anything, however, having his siblings, children, and grandchildren in the same space for gatherings was what made him the happiest. When he was together with his family, the laughter and stories were never-ending. His dimpled smile could light up a room and his infectious laugh could brighten anyone’s mood. He will be missed deeply by so many.
Per the request of Charles, the funeral will be a private family ceremony.