Charles Justice

Charles Justice, 62, of Colchester, Vermont passed away on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, after a short battle with ALS.

Charles was born on February 7, 1960, to Bruce Justice and Juna Justice (Baker) in Burlington, Vermont. He was predeceased by his mother and father. Charles is survived by his daughters Katrina Justice of Saint Albans, Sandra (Justice) Lucia & husband Mark Lucia of Colchester, and Samantha Justice & longtime boyfriend Josh LaFountaine of Milton; his grandchildren Nicholas & Allicia Bidwell of Johnson, Krisanta & Caiden Strong of Colchester, and Lynx & Thea LaFountaine of Milton; his siblings Kenneth Kelly & wife Lori Kelly of AuGres Michigan, Gordon Justice & wife Carrie Justice of Hinesburg, Daniel Justice of Salem, New Hampshire, Joyce (Justice) LaFountain & husband Jeff LaFountain of Saint George, and David Justice & wife Jessica Justice of Saint Albans.