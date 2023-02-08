Cecil L. Royea, Sr. Feb 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cecil L. Royea, Sr., 96, at his home in Williston on Jan. 25, 2023. Spring services are being planned. A complete obituary will appear at a later date on www.vtfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Local Events Trending Now Isham, Beckett square off for selectboard seat Isham Farm sets succession plan Who's at the feeder? - Week 7 Frosty delight Attorney General sues Nano hearing aid company Stocks Market Data by TradingView