Carl Eugene Bickmore Jr.

Carl Eugene Bickmore Jr., 80, of Essex Junction went to our Lord peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022 after fighting a brave battle with COVID. Born in Virginia in 1942 to Carl Eugene Bickmore Sr. from Corinth, Maine and Ruth (Payea) Bickmore of Essex Junction, Vermont he was the eldest of two sons. 

Carl built a career in refrigeration repair, first with Bickmore Refrigeration started in 1966 and then with Big Sky refrigeration with his second wife Nancy (Carter) Bickmore. Carl loved the big open spaces of the American west and spent several years living in Big Sky Country, but the need to be close to family pulled him back to his roots in Vermont. As a car enthusiast he loved the classics from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s and was often seen enjoying a ride in one of his favorite cars, his 1964 Chrysler New Yorker. He also enjoyed discussing the history of the area he grew up in, Essex Junction, and reminiscing about events, such as when the fair would come to town on the train and parade through five corners, making its way to the fairgrounds, which was considered the outskirts of town at that time.