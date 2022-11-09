Carl Eugene Bickmore Jr., 80, of Essex Junction went to our Lord peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022 after fighting a brave battle with COVID. Born in Virginia in 1942 to Carl Eugene Bickmore Sr. from Corinth, Maine and Ruth (Payea) Bickmore of Essex Junction, Vermont he was the eldest of two sons.
Carl built a career in refrigeration repair, first with Bickmore Refrigeration started in 1966 and then with Big Sky refrigeration with his second wife Nancy (Carter) Bickmore. Carl loved the big open spaces of the American west and spent several years living in Big Sky Country, but the need to be close to family pulled him back to his roots in Vermont. As a car enthusiast he loved the classics from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s and was often seen enjoying a ride in one of his favorite cars, his 1964 Chrysler New Yorker. He also enjoyed discussing the history of the area he grew up in, Essex Junction, and reminiscing about events, such as when the fair would come to town on the train and parade through five corners, making its way to the fairgrounds, which was considered the outskirts of town at that time.
Above all else Carl loved his children: Peter Bickmore and wife Debbie of Richmond, VT, Carolynn Guenther and husband Walter of Colchester, VT, Mary Bezio and husband James of Colchester, VT, Patrick Ward and wife Patricia of Colchester, VT, Sean Ward and husband Mike of Plainfield, VT and Timothy Ward and wife Holly of Monroe, NJ. Carl’s love also extended to his eleven grandchildren, Allen, David, Jessica D, Kristopher, Nicholas, Steven, Tyler, Jake, Katie, Jessica A, and Brendan. Also within Carl’s heart was his nephew Jason, nine great grandchildren, and his special friend Leanne.
Carl is predeceased by both parents, his adoring wife, Nancy Bickmore, and his brother, Thomas Bickmore.
Friends and family celebrated Carl’s life at 11:00 am on Friday November 4 at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 20 Jericho Rd, Essex. Burial took place at Fort Ethan Allen cemetery in Colchester and a light meal followed at McGillicuddy’s On the Green, 18 Severance Green, Colchester. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired at www.vabvi.org.