It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother on August 13, 2022 at the age of 92.
Beverly Douglas Latreille was born June 29, 1930. She was the strongest fiercest woman we have ever known. Below, per her request is her self-written obituary:
I have lived a long, productive, and happy life. Now it is time to say good bye. I was the daughter of the late C.A. (Sol) Douglas and the late Mildred (Little) Douglas. I was born in North Ferrisburg Hollow in 1930. I went to Dartt school in Monkton and graduated fromm Vergennes High in 1948.
While working at Vergennes National Bank, I met Leonard Latreille. We were married sixty plus years. To brag a bit, I helped work the Frog Hollow Farm while raising babies and drove the school bus for summer school. After the kids left home, we took in foster kids for a couple of years. I worked the snack bar at Shelburne Museum until I retired.
We had nine wonderful kids. They are Paul (Sheryl) Latreille of Williston, Gisele Latreille of Ripton, Jackie (Dan) Henry of Richford, Estelle (Tom) Genest of Hardwick, Michel [aka Mike] (Irene) Latreille of Monkton, Samuel (Tammy) Latreille of Ferrisburg, Pricilla Latreille (Doug’s wife) of Bridport and Jill Latreille (Raymond’s wife) of Monkton. I was predeceased by our beloved sons Douglas and Raymond, beloved daughter Claudette and her husband Charlie Foote.
I want to bestow all my love and thanks to each and everyone for all the love and care you have given to me and dad over the years. It was appreciated and returned. Extra special thanks to Claudette for doctoring and trips to the hospital etc. Thank you! Raymond for all the checks to see if I’m ok. There are 20 Grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grand children.
I was preceded by my husband, our infant son, an infant grandson, and 2 great granddaughters: by my brother Carroll Little Douglas, 1982 in Texas and his 2 sons. Besides my children, grand and great grandchildren, I leave behind my sister Carol Lettieri and her 2 children, also Mark Douglas and his son.
There was a joint service for Raymond & Beverly Latreille on Aug. 20, 2022 at the Monkton Friend Methodist Church, 77 Monkton Ridge, Monkton VT. A reception immediately followed.