Arnold H. Griggs of Williston passed away on December 7th after a 16-year struggle with several debilitating brain conditions. His wife of 30 years, Susan, was by his side at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Prior to the onset of his medical problems, Arnie was the owner/operator of New Generation Communications, Inc, specializing in voice and data systems installation and maintenance. He worked throughout Vermont and traveled across the country and into Canada. He loved his work, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Anyone who knew him appreciated his knowledge, work ethic and unique sense of humor. He enjoyed spending lots of time outside either in the garden, fishing, boating, or having fun at a summer BBQ.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Culver), his sons Christopher and wife Angie, Brian and wife Aron, Andrew and wife Laura, granddaughter Ava, his sisters Linda and Kim, his mother-in-law M. Viola Culver, sisters-in-law Margaret Adams and Joan Culver, brother-in-law Stephen Culver and his wife Cyndi, long time friend Jody Perkins and special nieces and nephews.
For those who wish, donations may be made to the McClure Respite House in Colchester or to an animal rescue agency of your choice as Arnie loved his furry forest animals.