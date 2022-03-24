Nick brings bronze back to Williston

March 24, 2022

Olympic aerial skiing medalist Megan Nick signs autographs for some of her young fans last Wednesday at the Green Mountain Training Center. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

Observer staff report

Olympic bronze medalist Megan Nick returned last Wednesday to the Williston gym where she first honed her athleticism and aerial skills. She was joined at the Green Mountain Training Center by fans, family, coaches and Gov. Phil Scott.

A graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School and native of Shelburne, Nick medaled in aerial skiing at the Beijing Olympic Games in February. As an underdog in the competition, she landed a twisting double back flip to place third among the best in the world.

She said she was relieved to land a clean jump in the high-pressure environment and excited to share her experiences with Vermonters.

OBSERVER PHOTOS BY AL FREY

“I’m just so grateful that I have this opportunity and I’m extremely grateful that I have so many people in my life who’ve supported me,” Nick said. “Bringing home this medal is for them. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to really express how thankful I am for all their support.”

The Green Mountain Training Center, where Nick trained as a competitive gymnast before making the switch to aerial skiing, hosted a watch party during the Olympic competition.

“I’m really excited to see everyone from Green Mountain Gymnastics, because they’ve supported me throughout this whole thing. I’m really excited just to celebrate with everyone.”