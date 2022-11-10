Brady, Arsenault, Lyons, Clark and George secure elected office
Williston will send two women to the Statehouse after one-term incumbent Erin Brady and first-time candidate Angela Arsenault won the town’s two House of Representatives seats in Tuesday’s General Election.
Their wins complete a transition from retired Reps. Jim McCullough and Terry Macaig, who held the seats for 20 and 12 years, respectively, to younger Democrats. Brady and Arsenault beat out Republican challengers Bruce Roy and Tony O’Rourke for the seats by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.
“I am tremendously hopeful and excited about the work ahead,” said Brady, who received 3,335 votes. “Our caucus will be focused on policies that support families, working Vermonters and the most vulnerable in our communities.”
Brady pledged to ensure continued state support for universal school meals, an issue she took a leadership role in on the House Education Committee.
“I also want to thank Tony and Bruce for their hard work and taking the time to run for office,” Brady continued. “It is important to have multiple perspectives and voices in our democratic process.”
Arsenault, who received 2,972 votes, expressed thanks Wednesday for the support of her family and friends and gratitude to Williston voters.
“I hold this responsibility close to my heart,” she said of representing the town in the Statehouse. “I promise to lead with curiosity, ever mindful of all that I don’t yet know, and look to each of you to share your wisdom and experience to inform my work in the Legislature.”
A total of 5,752 Williston voters cast ballots, either on Election Day at the National Guard Armory next to Town Hall or by mail or dropbox in recent weeks. That amounts to a roughly 66 percent turnout, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
Roy, after receiving 1,662 votes, congratulated Brady and Arsenault.
“My thanks to the citizens of Williston for allowing me to campaign to be your representative,” he said. “Thank you for your consideration and your votes. Though I am disappointed by the outcome, I truly appreciated the opportunity to hear from so many of you over the past weeks.
“My intent in running was to offer a change and a choice to Williston voters. I believe I did that.”
O’Rourke received 1,577 votes. On Wednesday, he commended the candidates for “campaigning with civility and conviction.”
“The campaign season is an arduous journey filled with highs and lows, requiring persistence and perseverance,” he said. “I have appreciated the opportunity to engage with members of our community to discuss issues.”
In Williston’s newly created House District 8, shared with a portion of South Burlington, Democrat Noah Hyman won the single House seat in an uncontested election.
Williston’s Senate representation remains all Democrats, as Thomas Chittenden of South Burlington, Ginny Lyons of Williston and Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Shelburne won the three available Senate seats in the newly created Chittenden Southeast District, which covers all of Williston.
In a statewide contest, Williston attorney Charity Clark (Democrat) defeated Republican Michael Tagliavia to become the first woman ever elected as Vermont Attorney General. Williston’s Sarah George won re-election to the Chittenden County State’s Attorney post in an uncontested election.
In a post-election statement, Clark said her focus as the state’s top prosecutor will be reproductive rights, environmental protection, consumer protection and criminal justice reform.
“I can’t wait to get to work,” she wrote. “Thank you for putting your faith in me.”
Communications Union District and Materials Recovery Facility bond approved
Williston voters also overwhelmingly voted to become a founding member of the Chittenden County Communications Union District (4,759 to 610). The question passed in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne and South Burlington as well, by a margin of nearly 90 percent to 10 percent. Together, these five municipalities will create a new governmental entity to build out high speed internet infrastructure. Other municipalities can now join the district by vote of their selectboards or city councils.
Williston voters also joined their county counterparts in approving a $22 million bond for the construction of a new Chittenden Solid Waste District recycling center. The center is planned to be constructed at CSWD headquarters on Redmond Road, phasing out the existing recycling center off Industrial Avenue and adding state-of-the-art robotic sorting capabilities.
The district plans to submit designs for Development Review Board approval next year and build the facility in 2025.
“When it comes to conserving natural resources, Vermonters step up to do what’s right,” CSWD Executive Director Sarah Reeves said in a Wednesday news release. “We want to thank the voters of Chittenden County for supporting this important bond initiative that will allow Vermonters to recycle more.
“The new (facility) will be more efficient and effective, providing meaningful environmental benefits and reducing Vermont’s carbon footprint,” she added. “It is being designed with the ability to adapt to future changes in recyclable materials, some of which are still on the drawing board or even ones that we can’t imagine yet … We look forward to helping Vermonters recycle better and more over the decades to come.”
CSWD Board chair Paul Ruess of Underhill said: “You have made a real, tangible difference in our state and for our planet by voting in favor of this critical infrastructure for Vermont’s recycling.”