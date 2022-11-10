Election Day, November 8, 2022, National Guard Armory Williston

A total of 66 percent of Williston’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s General Election, either by mail earlier or on Election Day, above, at the Vermont National Guard Armory on Williston Road. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

Brady, Arsenault, Lyons, Clark and George secure elected office

Williston will send two women to the Statehouse after one-term incumbent Erin Brady and first-time candidate Angela Arsenault won the town’s two House of Representatives seats in Tuesday’s General Election.

Outside the National Guard Armory in Williston on Election Day, November 8, 2022.  OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY
Christy Incerpi, right, casts her ballot on Election Day in Williston on November 8, 2022.  OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY