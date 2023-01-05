Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns.
Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police to cover some overnight hours when Williston didn’t have a dispatcher available. But, citing a staffing shortage, the state police stopped filling in last year.
That prompted Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley and Lt. Josh Moore to look to neighboring Essex, whose headquarters is within a half-mile of the Williston town line, for help. The Essex Police dispatch center began picking up calls for Williston starting last summer during the same overnight hours that the state police had been covering — Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.
The new agreement merges the two dispatch centers entirely, bringing Williston’s three dispatchers to Essex to create 24-7 coverage with Essex’s four dispatchers. The agreement runs through the middle of 2025.
According to Lt. Moore, people calling the Williston Police Department won’t notice any change. Dispatchers in Essex will handle calls the same way they would if they answered them in Williston, with the ability to route calls to Williston personnel. Dispatchers in Essex will also have access to video from newly installed security cameras at the Williston Police Department and the ability to unlock doors remotely, Moore said.
But the absence of dispatch in Williston will be noticeable for those walking into Williston police headquarters on Williston Road; dispatchers will no longer be there to greet them. Foley said the department will have someone available to handle walk-ins during normal business hours — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
After hours, people can call the Essex dispatch center from the public phone in the entryway at the police station.
“The citizens of Williston should be really confident in the (arrangement with Essex),” Foley said.
Meanwhile, town administrators are working with counterparts in Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington, Milton and Winooski to launch a regional dispatch center in South Burlington. Williston voters approved the town joining the regional dispatch center at Town Meeting Day in 2018. Officially, the entity is called the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority (CCPSA).
“The CCPSA has taken great strides over the past year and is working to develop a timeline to be able to start offering dispatch services to communities in the coming years,” Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said. “The co-location with Essex is intended to be a stable bridge for multiple years until the town can transition police dispatch to the CCPSA.”