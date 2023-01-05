Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley

Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns.

Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police to cover some overnight hours when Williston didn’t have a dispatcher available. But, citing a staffing shortage, the state police stopped filling in last year. 