Rob Crites Circus Skills class

The Circus Skills class taught by Rob Crites (far right) shows off a pyramid at Williston Central School on Thursday.

L.A. emigrant creates circus class in Williston

You might call Rob Crites a climate refugee. Or a pandemic migrant. Or just someone ready to return east after building a performing arts career over two decades in Los Angeles. 

Rob Crites demonstrates stilts

Circus performer/instructor Rob Crites demonstrates how to walk on stilts.
Circus performer/instructor Rob Crites

Circus performer/instructor Rob Crites demonstrates balancing a feather on his chin during the circus skills class at Williston Central School on Thursday.
Eliza Howard balances a feather on her palm during the circus skills class

Eliza Howard balances a feather on her palm.
Vaughn Ruhl during circus skills class

Vaughn Ruhl balances a feather on his palm while on a roller board.