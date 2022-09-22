L.A. emigrant creates circus class in Williston
You might call Rob Crites a climate refugee. Or a pandemic migrant. Or just someone ready to return east after building a performing arts career over two decades in Los Angeles.
Whatever the confluence of reasons Crites and his family left the drought-choked West for the greener pastures of Vermont, he has found a home here — and a home for his unique educational offerings.
Crites is a circus performer with a resume that includes a stint on Paul McCartney’s 2004 tour of Europe and numerous movie and TV roles. In 2020, he embarked with his wife and son on a cross-country trip that included a stay in Vermont, where his parents (Stowe) and brother (Shelburne) live and where he had regularly visited.
“We’ve been coming here for over 20 years, and we just fell in love with it again. We didn’t realize on the trip that we were shopping for our future home,” Crites said.
The family returned to California, but not to stay. By early 2021, they were back in Vermont, settling in a home in St. George.
“Living in Los Angles at the height of the pandemic with no vaccines, it certainly opened our eyes to bigger things,” Crites said. “For many reasons we wanted to make a change for the better, and right at the top of the list was quality of life for our son. We were ecstatic at the possibility of him going to Allen Brook, Williston Central and CVU.”
Crites worked as a paraeducator at Williston Central during his first year here in 2021 while his son attended Allen Brook. From there he connected with the Williston Recreation and Parks Department. He had been a teacher of circus skills in Los Angeles alongside his performing career, and he saw an opportunity to offer a similar program here.
“It seemed like circus was underserved here in the greater Burlington area,” he said.
Crites, partnering with Williston Parks and Rec, launched his circus skills class earlier this month. Seven students come to the WCS gym on Thursday afternoons for 75 minutes of juggling, stilt-walking and unicycling, as well as acrobatics and balancing exercises.
“In addition to the coordination, they’re getting self-esteem, self-confidence and physical activity,” Crites said. “Having fun and learning skills is the goal and the result.”
Crites grew up in Maryland near Washington D.C., and while he’s happy to be back in the Eastern U.S., he’s not giving up on his California-based performing career. In November, he will be on the set of a Disney musical, in line with his previous work on movies such as “Austin Powers 3” and TV shows like “Dancing with the Stars.”
In addition to the pandemic, California’s wildfires were another major factor in his move from L.A.
“We know several people who lost their homes in fires,” he said. “We could regularly see smoke in the air in Los Angeles. The incidents just kept getting closer and closer to our home.”
