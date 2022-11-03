Committee forms to consider library expansion, new community center
Should Williston expand its public library? Should it build a new community center? What about combining both into one space?
These are among the questions a newly formed committee will investigate in the coming months with the help of a Montpelier-based architectural consultant.
The selectboard on Tuesday appointed four residents to the “Community Center Scoping and Library Assessment Steering Committee.” A member of the selectboard, the library board of trustees and the recreation and parks committee will join them, along with Town Manager Erik Wells, Recreation and Parks Director Todd Goodwin and Library Director Jane Kearns. The selectboard has allocated $100,000 in federal funds granted to the town under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act for the project.
Conceptual drawings and a report on the town’s options are expected by the middle of next year. The report will include construction cost and ongoing operational cost estimates. Black River Design is the consultant.
“A lot of this work is going to be community engagement and assessing the library space and trying to determine what the options are for facilities … and what the community wants,” Wells said.
Informal discussions among residents about a community center have focused on building a public pool. The committee will have at least one organizational meeting in the coming weeks, then begin taking formal input after the new year, Wells said.
“A real central part of this project is to hear from members of the community and unpack what a ‘community center’ really means and what types of facilities they would like to see in a community center,” said Wells.
If the committee recommends construction of a new facility — and the selectboard and library board of trustees agree —the project would move into a new phase of siting the new building.
“The time is right to be looking at the future and we’re very excited that, whatever option emerges, it will be good for the town,” said Kearns, director of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library.
