CUD Map 051922

Voters in Williston, Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne and South Burlington will be asked during this November's election whether to join together to form the Chittenden County Communications Union District (CUD). As of May 19, 2022, 208 Vermont Municipalities belonged to one or more CUDs. CUDs allow two or more towns to bond together as a municipal entity for a means of building communication infrastructure together. MAP SOURCED FROM THE STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE WEBSITE

Joining Williston in voting whether to form a Communications Union District this November is Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne and South Burlington. All five of these municipalities’ governing boards approved a special election to coincide with the Nov. 8 General Election to determine whether to incorporate what’s being called the Chittenden County Communications Union District (CUD). 

If a majority of voters in two or more of the towns/cities vote yes, the district — a standalone governmental entity under the authority of Vermont State Statute (Title 30, Chapter 82) — would be formed. Other Chittenden County municipalities could join it later through selectboard approval.