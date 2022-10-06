Voters in Williston, Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne and South Burlington will be asked during this November's election whether to join together to form the Chittenden County Communications Union District (CUD). As of May 19, 2022, 208 Vermont Municipalities belonged to one or more CUDs. CUDs allow two or more towns to bond together as a municipal entity for a means of building communication infrastructure together. MAP SOURCED FROM THE STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE WEBSITE
Joining Williston in voting whether to form a Communications Union District this November is Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne and South Burlington. All five of these municipalities’ governing boards approved a special election to coincide with the Nov. 8 General Election to determine whether to incorporate what’s being called the Chittenden County Communications Union District (CUD).
If a majority of voters in two or more of the towns/cities vote yes, the district — a standalone governmental entity under the authority of Vermont State Statute (Title 30, Chapter 82) — would be formed. Other Chittenden County municipalities could join it later through selectboard approval.
The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission worked with the Vermont Community Broadband Board over the summer to promote the concept to the various town boards. There are nine existing CUDs in Vermont. Their goal is to hook up every address in the state with high-speed internet. Currently in Chittenden County, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have fiber internet capable of the fastest upload and download speeds. The majority of homes and businesses have either a mid-speed cable connection or slower. Countywide, there are about 300 addresses that have no internet access, including about a dozen in Williston.
“High speed internet providers are more likely to be interested in a single entity covering multiple towns with a greater number of addresses than a single town,” explained Rob Fish, deputy director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board. “By working together as a communications union district, the towns are more likely to attract a provider, negotiate a better deal for residents and ensure accountability.”
Ballots are currently being mailed to county residents. Voting can take place by mail or at the polls on Nov. 8. An informational meeting on the CUD ballot question will be held at Town Hall during the Williston Selectboard’s Nov. 1 meeting (7 p.m. start).
According to the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), state statute shields taxpayers from liability for the new district.
“A CUD has no taxing authority and must fund the build-out via grants, loans, gifts or private investment,” a fact sheet from the commission states. “Membership in a CUD poses no financial risk to the town or individual taxpayers.”
Forming a CUD is the first step in a multi-year process of building a high-speed internet network. If it is incorporated, each member municipality would appoint a representative to serve on the CUD board. The board would then work with the Vermont Community Broadband Board to develop a feasibility plan for building the network and raising funds to construct it.
“The main function of the CUD would be to deliver public funds to the providers to build the network and to provide public oversight to ensure broadband service is provided to underserved locations,” the CCRPC fact sheet states.
Universal high-speed internet would equalize the community’s access to data-intensive services like tele-conferencing for work, school or health care, and streaming video.
“A communications union district is the best option we have right now to bring high-speed broadband internet access to members of the community who cannot access it today,’ Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said. “Being able to connect to reliable broadband is critical in today’s world. By working together through a communications union district, we have the ability to make this a reality.”