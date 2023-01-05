A reappraisal of all private property in Williston is likely to be initiated in 2023.
Townwide reappraisals are undertaken periodically to true-up the market value of homes and businesses with the value at which the town assesses them for property tax revenue. They are triggered by state statute when a town’s ratio of market value to assessed value — expressed as the town’s “common level of appraisal” (CLA) — gets too low.
Any CLA below 85 percent triggers a mandatory reappraisal. A Dec. 23 memo from the Vermont office of Property Valuation and Review lists Williston’s CLA at 77 percent.
Assessor Bill Hinman has already secured a contractor to complete the reappraisal. The last townwide reappraisal was completed in 2016.
Last year, the town’s CLA was just below the 85 percent threshold, but the selectboard won an appeal that bumped the ratio back over 85 percent, putting off the reappraisal. The selectboard has until the end of January to file an appeal to this year’s CLA. But Hinman seems ready to move forward with the reappraisal, which he will oversee. In a Dec. 30. memo to the selectboard, he said he has secured the services of Russ Beaudoin of Connecticut-based Appraisal Resource Group to complete the reappraisal. The reappraisal could take as long as two years to complete, according to Town Manager Erik Wells.
It will result in a new taxable value for all Williston properties. Property owners have the right to appeal their new valuations.
Nearly every Vermont municipality that has not completed a reappraisal in the past two years will be required to in the coming few years, according to Hinman — a result of housing price increases seen since 2020.
“We are aware that many towns are concerned about the change in the market due to the effects of Covid-19 over the past few years,” Jill Remick, director of the office of Property Valuation and Review, wrote in the Dec. 23 memo. “Sales have increased generally in price and some towns have seen this more than others … As a result, there are more towns experiencing large drops in their CLA. There will be many more reappraisal orders going out to towns than in a typical year.”
Remick’s memo lists Williston’s Grand List — the total taxable value of private property in town —at $2.1 billion. The state’s estimate of the total market value of Williston property is roughly $600 million more.