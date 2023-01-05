Williston Town Hall in fall

The Town Hall of Williston, Vermont

A reappraisal of all private property in Williston is likely to be initiated in 2023. 

Townwide reappraisals are undertaken periodically to true-up the market value of homes and businesses with the value at which the town assesses them for property tax revenue. They are triggered by state statute when a town’s ratio of market value to assessed value — expressed as the town’s “common level of appraisal” (CLA) — gets too low.