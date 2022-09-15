The original hope of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center when the Town of Williston acquired the property on which it operates was to sign a 25-year license to continue its recreational programming.
Town leaders negotiated it down to five years.
Now, the town, through its Catamount Community Forest Management Committee, is in discussions with the Catamount Outdoor Family Center’s Board of Directors about renewing the agreement. The Williston Conservation Commission and the outdoor center’s former owners, Jim and Lucy McCullough, have also weighed in. The contract expires next October, giving the parties more than a year of lead time.
Consensus among all involved is that an agreement of more than five years is prudent.
“The (forest management) committee is supportive of a longer period,” said Williston Conservation Planner Simon Myles. “I think it would provide more certainty for the outdoor center for things like equipment, but also allow them to make capital investments in the property safe in the knowledge that they wouldn’t get turfed out shortly after making them.”
In a Sept. 8 letter to the committee, the McCulloughs raised several concerns with the way the property has been managed over the past two years, charging that certain elements of the license agreement have been ignored — specifically relating to free public access to the property.
The agreement states that pedestrians, including snowshoers, can access the property for free, while the center can charge skiers and bikers a usage fee. The McCulloughs believe “winter’s free pedestrians have gotten short-changed.”
“Snowshoe specific trailhead signs have been removed with confusion in the forest about where one can and cannot snowshoe,” they wrote, adding that signs directing pedestrians to the free sledding hill had been removed. “There is a significant demographic that simply can’t afford expensive winter equipment and ticket prices. We do not think this kind of treatment of free pedestrians was the intention of the Federal Community Forest’s $400,000 grant.”
The Catamount Outdoor Family Center Board of Directors is “always looking at signage and how we can improve it to make the property more easily used by the public,” board president Peter Woodson said.
The new contract will also need to address access to the community forest’s parking lot on Governor Chittenden Road. The McCulloughs noted that the lot was sporadically gated off, causing pedestrians to park on the road. While the outdoor center has the right to close trails to protect them (during mud season, for example), it should do so at the trailheads, not by closing the lot, the McCulloughs said.
“That is something the (Catamount Community Forest Management) Committee has asked for us to solve as part of the negotiation,” said Myles. “We will talk about how we resolve that.”
The license will need to come before the selectboard for final approval.
