A view of Camel’s Hump from the Catamount Community Forest. The license agreement for the Catamount Outdoor Family Center includes provisions to ensure free access for snowshoers and walkers. Observer courtesy photo 

The original hope of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center when the Town of Williston acquired the property on which it operates was to sign a 25-year license to continue its recreational programming. 

Town leaders negotiated it down to five years. 