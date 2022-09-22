Williston Town Hall in fall

The Town Hall of Williston, Vermont

Williston town administrators have identified seven properties to put up for public auction in an attempt to recoup losses from unpaid taxes. 

The properties have tax delinquencies ranging from $3,000 to $72,000, and the owners haven’t responded to letters from the town assessor or town attorney seeking collection. Earlier this year, the selectboard formalized the town’s tax sale policy in preparation to hold auctions. 