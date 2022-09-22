Williston town administrators have identified seven properties to put up for public auction in an attempt to recoup losses from unpaid taxes.
The properties have tax delinquencies ranging from $3,000 to $72,000, and the owners haven’t responded to letters from the town assessor or town attorney seeking collection. Earlier this year, the selectboard formalized the town’s tax sale policy in preparation to hold auctions.
“With anyone who has delinquent taxes, our first approach is we want to work with that person, the property owner, to bring their taxes current,” Town Manager Erik Wells said. “There are a lot of different ways to do that, and this is a step available in state law to get the delinquent taxes paid.”
The properties are on Butternut Road, Shunpike Road, Old Creamery Road, Williston Road, Southridge Road and Stoneybrook Drive.
A tax sale would likely be held, auction-style, at Town Hall. A property owner can pay the delinquency at any time leading up to the sale to cancel the sale. Even after the sale, there is a one-year grace period allowing the property owner to pay the delinquent taxes (and interest) to retain the property.
“The process provides multiple steps and warnings for folks to pay off the delinquent taxes,” said Wells. “It’s been a few years since the town has considered a tax sale. But we want to work to make sure everyone’s taxes are current.”