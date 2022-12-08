gordon-st-hilaire-2 20221201

Williston Selectboard member Gordon St. Hilaire arrives at his arraignment in Chittenden County Superior criminal court in Burlington on Monday, December 1, 2022. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

 Glenn Russell

Williston Selectboard member Gordon St. Hilaire appeared in Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington last Thursday and pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful mischief.

St. Hilaire was released under condition that he not attempt to contact the alleged stalking victim and not go within 300 feet of her. St. Hilaire was first charged with the crimes, which carry a potential sentence of up to 2 years in prison and a $5,000 fine (stalking) and 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine (unlawful mischief), on Nov. 28. No other court hearing on the matter has been set.