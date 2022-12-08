Williston Selectboard member Gordon St. Hilaire appeared in Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington last Thursday and pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful mischief.
St. Hilaire was released under condition that he not attempt to contact the alleged stalking victim and not go within 300 feet of her. St. Hilaire was first charged with the crimes, which carry a potential sentence of up to 2 years in prison and a $5,000 fine (stalking) and 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine (unlawful mischief), on Nov. 28. No other court hearing on the matter has been set.
St. Hilaire declined to comment following the arraignment. He was absent from Tuesday’s meeting of the selectboard.
The charges stem from incidents earlier this fall, when St. Hilaire allegedly repeatedly deflated a driver’s side tire on his ex-girlfriend’s car while she was at home and at work. According to a sworn statement from Williston Police Officer Avery Lemnah, St. Hilaire admitted to deflating the tire on multiple occasions in an effort to spark a conversation with his ex-girlfriend. They had been living together in Williston up until September, according to police.
The woman reportedly incurred roughly $500 in car expenses and was becoming fearful for her safety. The charge of stalking involves “engaging in a course of conduct directed (at) a specific person knowing that such conduct would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or suffer substantial emotional distress,” according to court documents.
Officer Lemnah said she staked out the alleged victim’s workplace parking lot in Williston on the evening of Nov. 16 and saw St. Hilaire wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying three cartons of eggs. According to Lemnah, St. Hilaire acknowledged that he was there to “do some not good things.” St. Hilaire said he was glad to be caught by police to prevent him from doing anything else, according to a sworn statement by Williston Police Sgt. Eric Shepard.
St. Hilaire has been on the selectboard since 2019. His seat is up for re-election in March, 2024.