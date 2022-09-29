Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A.
But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
“This is a big proposal,” Kelley said. “They need to weigh in.”
The new plans add a traffic light and left-turn lane to the neighborhood’s primary entrance off Route 2A. They also indicate a public park with art installations at the entrance to the neighborhood.
“It is a fun and unique park,” said Chris Snyder of Snyder Homes. “I’m pretty excited about what it looks like and how it will be used by the public and those living in the neighborhood.”
The park was designed by Michael Buscher of Burlington landscape architectural firm T.J. Boyle Associates. The art will be visible from Route 2A, he said.
“We will engage with local artists to create a sculpture,” said Buscher. “We have some great stone mason artists in Vermont that are nationally known.”
The park will also have natural play elements such as boulders, stumps, balance beams and vertical elements as well as picnic tables and a shelter. It will be owned by the Annex homeowners association but open to the public, Snyder said.
A neighborhood park with an outdoor pool, a poolhouse, garden and picnic tables will be for use only by Annex residents. Homes in the neighborhood will be a mixture of single family homes, duplexes, townhomes, apartments and senior living units. The townhomes were redesigned in the new plans to create pitched roofs and elevated porches that front the street. Previously the porches had been designed off the backside of the homes.
“I think it creates a much better streetscape,” Snyder said.
The revised plans eliminate a road that cut a north-south route through the neighborhood, retain a 10-foot north-south recreation path. The path will create a long-awaited connection between Taft Corners and Five Corners in Essex Junction, closing a rec path gap through what is now a 54-acre meadow. The path will connect an existing bridge over the Allen Brook that currently dead-ends at Beaudry Lane to the path at Dunmore Lane, which continues to Zephyr Road and into Taft Corners.
Residents of Dunmore Lane and Chelsea Place to the south of the proposed neighborhood have submitted dozens of letters to the town planning office expressing concerns about the traffic impact of the proposal. In addition to the rec path connection, the Annex will create a new connection for cars travelling between Williston and Essex, one that goes through the Chelsea Commons neighborhood.
“I would implore you to come up with a better solution than to empty out this huge number of cars into our neighborhood,” Chelsea Commons resident Craig Tresser wrote in a Sept. 20 letter to town planners. “This situation that is being created is a dangerous one and I would think a better solution can be achieved.”
The board has declined to require a change to the vehicle throughway that the Annex will create.
Snyder said the neighborhood’s designers incorporated feedback from the town’s Historic and Architectural Advisory Committee, Conservation Commission, Development Review Board and Planning and Zoning staff into the design changes.
“We appreciate all the feedback and comments we’ve received,” he said Tuesday, imploring the board to close the hearing rather than tabling it another two weeks. “We have improved the project and I’m very excited about where we landed.”