Traditional car-centric retail centers, where a large parking lot in front is an indispensable element, will continue to have a place in Taft Corners, even as Williston leaders work to create a more walkable downtown in the 1,000-acre area south of Interstate 89.

That was the decision of the Williston Selectboard last week as it made a few key changes to a planning commission-recommended draft of new zoning regulations. The changes were prompted by feedback from Taft Corners landowners and residents who reviewed the draft.