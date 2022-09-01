Traditional car-centric retail centers, where a large parking lot in front is an indispensable element, will continue to have a place in Taft Corners, even as Williston leaders work to create a more walkable downtown in the 1,000-acre area south of Interstate 89.
That was the decision of the Williston Selectboard last week as it made a few key changes to a planning commission-recommended draft of new zoning regulations. The changes were prompted by feedback from Taft Corners landowners and residents who reviewed the draft.
The planning commission spent the better part of the past two years working with a consultant and soliciting resident input to create the new “form-based code” — a style of zoning that prescribes the look and aesthetics of structures, as well as their relationship to streets, parks and sidewalks, rather than regulating building use. The goal of the new regulations is to help Taft Corners evolve into the pedestrian-friendly downtown center envisioned in Williston’s Comprehensive Town Plan.
The fate of single-story retail
Taft Corners Associates, the landowning company that has developed what is commonly called the “big box store” area of Taft Corners — home to Wal-Mart, Home Depot and REI Coop, among other national chains — asked the selectboard to overrule the planning commission’s recommendation to restrict that type of development from the area. The new regulations would preclude traditional retail by disallowing single-story, single-tenant buildings and moving parking lots to the side or behind buildings. Taft Corners Associates co-owners Jeff Nick and Jeff Davis asked the board to keep some of their land under existing zoning rules by moving the boundary of the new form-based district north to Marshall Avenue.
“There are retailers that would like to be in buildings in Williston that, having the parking behind the building, or having a front and rear entrance just doesn’t match what they do,” Planning Director Matt Boulanger said during last week’s selectboard meeting. “They may really like the advertising that comes from having the parking in front of the building. The customer driving by sees that it would be easy to park there. It is seen as an amenity.
“That’s the tension with the town’s desire to gain that walkable downtown feel,” he continued. “Walkable downtowns generally have buildings fronting on their streets, not parking lots.”
The board, in a 3-1 vote with member Gordon St. Hilaire absent, agreed to move the boundary of the new code to the north, but not as far as Nick and Davis had asked. The new boundary would stop just south of Marshall Avenue, leaving both sides of Marshall Avenue (home to Bed, Bath & Beyond, Town Faire Tire and Gardener’s Supply) under form-based regulations, while leaving Retail Way (the REI building and PetSmart) developable under the existing rules.
“There is a reason for (traditional retail development),” said board member Jeff Fehrs. “There is a need. There is a function being met. It would still be well-managed to a certain part of Taft Corners.”
Arguing in favor of keeping the planning commission’s recommendation of including Retail Way in the new code, board member Greta D’Agostino said: “I would love to see this (section of town) become a source of pride for our town and a place where we don’t just say ‘That’s where Wal-Mart is.’”
How high is too high?
When the draft of the new regulations first appeared on a selectboard agenda in the spring, several residents were alarmed at the building heights that would be allowed. In the heart of Taft Corners, the area around the intersection of Routes 2 and 2A, buildings of up to 110 feet (six stories with sloped roofs) would be permitted. Planners prioritized vertical development to increase density, walkability and affordability. The heights are about double what is currently allowed.
“Consolidated growth is what most folks in Williston we’ve heard from are advocating for,” D’Agostino said, referencing the public input that underpinned the original crafting of the new regulations.
The board was hung last week on whether to reduce the maximum allowed height. D’Agostino and Fehrs voted to keep heights maxing out over 100 feet; Ted Kenney and Terry Macaig voted to cap heights at 81 feet. With the 2-2 tie, a new vote that includes St. Hilaire is planned for an upcoming meeting.
Fehrs noted the difficulty of envisioning how a 100-foot-plus building would look in Taft Corners.
“It sounds like a lot, but I don’t know if it is a lot if it’s done in the right way — if the buildings fit together,” he said.
Snyder development exempted
Snyder Homes has submitted a subdivision application for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood on the north end of Taft Corners, along Route 2A, on the former Essex Alliance Church property. The submission — which encompasses about 75 percent of the total development plan — is under review under existing zoning regulations. Snyder asked the board to exempt the entire 55-acre property from the form-based code so that future phases of the neighborhood can be reviewed under the same rules.
Earlier this year, the planning commission denied Snyder’s request to exempt the property.
“I’m inclined to trust the planning commission’s decision,” D’Agostino said, “and keep the property in the form-based code.”
The majority of the board, however — Macaig, Fehrs and Kenney — voted to take the property out, noting that, otherwise, only 25 percent of the development would be subject to the new regulations.
The selectboard plans to hold a new public hearing on the form-based code in October.