Island Ice Cream moved manufacturing to Williston last year
An ice cream factory tasting room is in the works on Williston Road if planners can figure out how to safely integrate commercial truck deliveries alongside a family oriented scoop shop.
Island Homemade Ice Cream moved from its original headquarters in Grand Isle into a former ice-making facility in Williston last year. Property owner Bob Lake of Shelburne had purchased Island Homemade Ice Cream two years earlier. The business was founded in Grand Isle in 2004, with its ties to the Lake Champlain Islands essential to its brand. Manufacturing and distribution is now up and running at the corner of Williston Road and Commerce Street, on two parcels Lake owns under the name Jared Enterprises.
Island Homemade Ice Cream distributes pints to convenience stores, supermarkets and specialty shops throughout Vermont and into other parts of New England and New York. The move to Williston was part of a plan to grow into a more regional brand, Director of Operations Maura Fitzgerald said. The factory on Commerce Street is bigger than the former space in Grand Isle and had a large freezer in place from its ice manufacturing days.
The building sits across from Affectionately Cats veterinarian and New England Chimney Supply. One parcel to the north, with a gravel parking lot that has an entrance at both Commerce Street and Williston Road, is Island Ice Cream’s dry storage building where it takes delivery of things like ingredients and packaging. The company presented plans Tuesday with the Williston Development Review Board to carve out a 1,200-square-foot portion of the building for retail ice cream sales.
It will be a chance to test market new flavors, Lake said, and sell pints and single servings of Island’s 15 existing ice creams and sorbets. Some indoor seating is planned. But outside the retail area, the safety of customers congregating before and after getting their treats is a sticking point for Development Review Board members.
“I have a big concern with trucks backing up with little kids running around and bicycles. That’s a problem,” board member John Hemmelgarn said.
The board tabled the application Tuesday until its next meeting on Jan. 24 and asked Lake and his engineer, Rick Hamlin, to revamp the site plan. The plan submitted Tuesday shows a commercial truck loading zone right next to the front entrance of the shop.
“I love the concept —a neighborhood ice cream shop. I’m just really concerned about the safety of people going to the shop,” echoed board chair Peter Kelley.
Lake said truck deliveries happen once or twice a day and could be limited to morning hours when the retail area is closed. Kelley said that would be unenforceable.
“Planning and Zoning should not become the compliance agency to make sure there aren’t deliveries during retail hours,” he said.
“I’d like to see a new site plan … with safety in mind,” Hemmelgarn said.
