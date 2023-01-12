The Williston Recreation and Parks Department recently doubled its full-time staff and is preparing this winter to expand its footprint and increase offerings.
Formerly a one-person outfit, the department brought on a program coordinator in June to work alongside director Todd Goodwin. That new staffer, Alex Mihavics, will take the lead on scheduling a newly leased indoor recreation space at 64 Harvest Lane.
The space is being called the R.O.C. —Recreation Opportunities for the Community.
“For us to continue to grow and reach demographic groups that we don’t currently reach, we needed to look for a rental space in Williston,” said Goodwin.
The 2,130-square-foot space is mostly a spacious rectangle for all manner of fitness and wellness programs. The department is currently recruiting professionals to lead classes. Those interested can find a program proposal form at www.willistonrec.org.
“Tell us what you’re passionate about. Something that you love to do. Something you wish more people took interest in. Tell us what makes it great and let’s make a plan to make a program out of it,” the department wrote in its instructor solicitation.
The department has a particular interest in providing programs for seniors and preschool-aged children. It has historically used Williston’s school gymnasiums for programming space, but that left it at the mercy of the school calendar, with no access during the school day and sporadic access in the summer.
“It was very broken up,” Goodwin said. “We’d have to put programs on hold, thenset them up again … The priority (for the new space) is long-term, continuous, year-round programs.”
The space shares a building with private businesses and is located near the Williston Goodwill store. It is owned by Allen Brook Development and is on a one-year lease.
Rec programs are expected to launch there in February.