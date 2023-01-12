Alex Mihavics

The Williston Recreation and Parks Department recently doubled its full-time staff and is preparing this winter to expand its footprint and increase offerings.

Formerly a one-person outfit, the department brought on a program coordinator in June to work alongside director Todd Goodwin. That new staffer, Alex Mihavics, will take the lead on scheduling a newly leased indoor recreation space at 64 Harvest Lane. 