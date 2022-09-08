Benjamin Kovach bought a home on Chamberlin Lane from Mary Robert for $800,000.
Timothy Robinson bought a condominium on Kettlepond Lane from Mark Scribner for $425,000.
Richard Szymanski bought a condominium on Westview Circle from Scott Rankins for $325,000.
Chittenden Properties LLC bought a gas station and garage on 6 acres of commercial land on Essex Way from Carroll’S LLC for $1,000,000.
Carmen Bombardier bought a mobile home on Sugarbush Road from the Lunn Living Trust for $235,000.
Bernard Paprocki bought a home on 3 acres on Ridge Road from Alain Cloutier for $580,000.
Michael Commo bought a home on Chloe Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $849,370.
Lesley Urban bought a mobile home on Porterwood Drive from Leanna Aldrich for $117,880.
Aliette Lambert bought a home on Chloe Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $724,868.
Jacquelynn Bressack bought a home on Chloe Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $800,643.
John White bought a home on Jakes Way from Village Associates LLC for $474,000.
Shahla Noori bought a home on Williston Road from James Bessette for $375,000.
James Bessette bought a condominium on Bittersweet Circle from Mary Conant for $459,900.
Joseph Yandow bought a mobile home on Middlewood Road from David Deyo for $139,000.
The Debra Gold Trust bought a condominium on Holland Lane from Joseph Melle Jr. for $475,000.
Alexander Pierotti bought a home on 29 acres on South Road from Benjamin Johnston for $600,000.
Petru Mindru bought a condominium on Hideaway Lane from Penny Holliday Morris for $291,000.
Alexis Licursi bought a home on 2 acres on Goldenrod Lane from Adrian Webb for $935,000.
Shawn Fortin bought a home on Timothy Way from the Tymecki Family Revocable Trust for $360,000.
Menelaos Symeonides bought a home on Kirby Lane from Jessica Dalecki for $509,000.
Timothy Hunt bought a mobile home on Williston Woods Road from the Jones Living Trust for $275,000.
