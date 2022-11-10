Dhan Khadka bought a home on Lamplite Lane from Laura Lahue, Trustee of the Lahue Living Trust for $455,000.
Ronald Johnson bought a home on Hanon Drive from Amer Ahmen for $720,000.
Dhan Khadka bought a home on Lamplite Lane from Laura Lahue, Trustee of the Lahue Living Trust for $455,000.
Ronald Johnson bought a home on Hanon Drive from Amer Ahmen for $720,000.
Brian Curtis bought a home on 2 acres on Highlands Avenue from Kenneth Palm for $1.375 million.
Glenn Card bought 10 acres of open land on Old Creamery Road from the Boutin Family Trust for $45,000.
Scott Allaire bought a home on St. George Road from Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas for $234,219.
The Luc Labrie Trust bought a condominium on Hideaway Lane from Gail Lawson for $253,000.
Dana Pontbriand bought a home on Chloe Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $879,800.
Lawrence Andrew Steven Michael bought a condominium on Commons Road from John Moran for $424,900.
Williams Dasilva bought a home on McMullen Lane from Marc Heilemann for $705,000.
Anju Jesudason bought a condominium on Holland Lane from Joseph Smith for $415,000.
Dianna Michele Waggoner bought a mobile home on Porterwood Drive from Nicholas Lepere for $205,000.
The Town of Williston bought a mobile home on Williston Road from Thomas Tatro for $5,520.63.
Mark McElroy bought a home on 4 acres on Windridge Road from Jacob Glaser for $1.179 million.
Jordan Adair bought a home on South Brownell Road from Louise Plouffe for $327,000.
Maya Teeple bought a condominium on Meadow Run Road from Althea McGinley for $410,000.
Cassidy Canzani bought a home on Sunrise Drive from Michele Elmore for $500,000.
John Bodnar bought a home on 2 acres on East Hill Road from Nathan Palmer for $460,000.
Ian Barr bought a home on Hickory Hill Road from Eric Shepard for $405,000.
Jason Adams and Josilyn Adams bought a home on 18 acres on Hanon Drive from Adams Real Properties for $899,000.
Gary Zigmann bought a home on Winslow Lane from Brian Curtis for $629,900.
Benoit Belley bought a home on Hanon Drive from Nancy Bartoo for $975,000.
Tyler Seeholzer bought a home on Chloe Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $843,525.29.
Andrea Martin bought a condominium on Kadence Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $436,732.07.
Joann Lawrence bought a mobile home on Stonehill Drive from Andrew Martin for $163,500.
Property Transfers are sponsored by Polli Properties
Currently in Williston
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.