Property Transfers - November 2022
Dec 8, 2022

Kristin Westphal bought a condominium from Joseph Clay on Westview Circle for $315,100.Michael Garber Jr. bought a home on 2 acres on Governor Chittenden Road from Bernard Comeau for $275,000.Jeffrey Davis bought a condominium on Chelsea Place from Laura Allen for $451,000.Laurie Lavallee bought a mobile home on Trillium Road from Lisa Singer Lowell for $171,300.Massiel Ayala bought a home on Chloe Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $713,976Noah Boetsma bought a home on 3 acres on Nob Hill Road from Judith Gregory for $595,000.Casey Moore bought a home on South Brownell Road from Nancy Bates for $424,000.Lokesh Gurung bought a home on Lamplite Lane from the Pearl A. Wells Living Trust for $469,900.R&M Realty bought a commercial building on 2 acres on Avenue C from Keebowl, Inc. for $1.3 million.Zlatan Valjevac bought a home on 30 acres on Greenwood Lane from Hans Krause for $741,000.Rebecca Byrne bought a home on 1 acre on St. George Road from Laura Nace for $410,000.Roy Harper Investments LLC bought commercial space on 1.2 acres on Avenue D from Avenue D LLC for $1.2 million. Scott Rogers bought a home on 6 acres on Martel Lane from Steven Erhard for $669,000.The Denise H. Martin Living Trust bought a condominium on Kadence Circle from Northridge-Williston LLC for $508,132.Jonathan Brooks bought a condominium on Chelsea Place from Colin Iverson for $455,000

Property Transfers are sponsored by Polli Properties