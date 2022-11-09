Total reported incidents: 165
Traffic Stops: 27
Fingerprints: 6
Background Investigations: 5
Arrests: 2
Wayne Aiken, 51, of Williston, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
Conrad Wells, 35, of Stowe, was arrested for domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
October 9 at 1:33 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Leroy Road. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
October 9 at 1:54 AM- Police assisted Vermont State Police with a disturbance on VT Route 116.
October 9 at 3:46 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
October 9 at 9:47 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Harvest Lane. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 9 at 12:55 PM- Police issued a trespass notice at a citizen’s request on Vine Street.
October 9 at 1:46 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Essex Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries or hazards on the scene.
October 9 at 3:04 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Hawthorne Street. Upon arrival, there were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 9 at 4:49 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Market Street.
October 9 at 5:24 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Maple Tree Place. The officer located the vehicle and took the operator into custody for retail theft.
October 9 at 6:28 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Maple Tree Place. Upon arrival, the officer issued a citation and trespass notice accordingly.
October 9 at 8:44 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Bingham Lane. Upon arrival, the officer did not observe any suspicious behavior.
October 10 at 12:45 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
October 10 at 7:48 AM- Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Williston Road. Upon arrival, no injuries or hazards were reported on the scene.
October 10 at 8:57 AM- Police processed multiple sets of fingerprints at the citizen's request.
October 10 at 9:38 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Williston Road.
October 10 at 10:21 AM- Police responded to a fire alarm activation on James Brown Drive to assist Williston Fire Department.
October 10 at 10:27 AM- Police responded to a 911 hang-up on Wright Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that there was no emergency.
October 10 at 10:45 AM- Police reported vandalism on Oak Hill Road.
October 10 at 2:17 PM- Police responded to a reported retail theft at Taft Corners Shopping Center. The officer referred the individual to the Williston Reparative Board.
October 10 at 4:45 PM- Police responded to a collision on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, Williston Fire Department also arrived to evaluate passengers.
October 10 at 6:29 Pm- Police responded to an alarm activation on Boyer Circle. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
October 10 at 6:33 PM- Police responded to issue multiple trespass notices at a business’ request at Taft Corners Shopping Center.
October 11 at 1:47 AM- Police located an unsecured premise on Boxwood Street. The officer cleared the area before securing the premise.
October 11 at 3:37 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Interstate Corporate Drive. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
October 11 at 8:50 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on North Brownell Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 11 at 10:54 AM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Maple Tree Place.
October 11 at 11:53 AM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Maple Tree Place.
October 11 at 6:54 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Eagle Crest.
October 11 at 7:10 PM- Police responded to a possible disturbance on Market Street. Upon arrival, the officer issued multiple trespass notices at the business’ request.
October 12 at 8:02 AM- Police processed a set of fingerprints at the citizen’s request.
October 12 at 9:29 AM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Boxwood Street.
October 12 at 10:28 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on South Brownell Road. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 12 at 11:30 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Retail Way. Upon arrival, there were no hazards or injuries on the scene.
October 12 at 11:36 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Saint George Road. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 12 at 2:32 PM- Police assisted Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Talcott Road.
October 12 at 5:06 PM- Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Boxwood Street. Upon arrival, the officer provided information about littering laws and issued a ticket accordingly.
October 13 at 3:16 AM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Blair Park Road.
October 13 at 6:06 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Old Creamery Road. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 13 at 9:16 AM- Police responded to issue a trespass notice on Wright Avenue.
October 13 at 9:21 AM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Harvest Lane.
October 13 at 10:32 AM -Police issued a trespass notice on Marshall Avenue at the request of the business.
October 13 at 1:08 PM- Police took custody of found property turned in to the department.
October 13 at 2:55 PM- Police processed a set of fingerprints at the citizen’s request.
October 13 at 3:11 PM- Police and K9 Duke gave a presentation on the Comfort Dog program on Maple Street.
October 14 at 1:39 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 14 at 7:38 AM- K9 Duke greeted students on Central School Drive.
October 14 at 8:55 AM- Police processed a set of fingerprints at the citizen’s request.
October 14 at 9:39 AM- Police assisted Williston Public Works on Williston Road.
October 14 at 12:55 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Interstate 89.
October 14 at 1:09 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Williston Road. There were no injuries or hazards on the scene.
October 15 at 1:42 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Interstate Corporate Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 15 at 8:44 AM- Police assisted Vermont State Police on Browns Trace Road.
October 15 at 11:00 AM- K9 Duke and Officer Cohen gave a dog day presentation on Essex Road.
October 15 at 12:08 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Marshall Avenue.
October 15 at 12:22 PM- Police assisted South Burlington Police Department on Van Sicklen Road.
October 15 at 12:40 PM- Police completed a VIN verification on Lampllite Lane.
October 15 at 2:10 PM- Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Old Stage Road.
October 15 at 2:15 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Williston Road. The operator was transported for medical attention by Williston Fire Department upon arrival.
October 15 at 8:38 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department on Maple tree Place.
October 15 at 11:01 PM- Police responded to a report of assault on Falcon Manor.
October 15 at 11:57 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Interstate Corporate Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.