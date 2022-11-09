Total Incidents: 223
Background Investigations 2
Traffic Stops 81
VIN verifications: 1
Kyle Doherty, 22, of Irasburg was taken into custody for driving while under the influence.
Raymond Benson, 34, of Burlington, was taken into custody for Retail Theft.
Elizabeth Goodrich, 29, of Williston was arrested for driving while under the influence.
John Sinclair, 32, of Winooski, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
Brent LaBombard, 50, of South Burlington, was arrested for retail theft, simple assault, and possession of a controlled substance.
Devin Lagassie, 31, of Burlington, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
October 23 at 12:18 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Williston Road.
October 23 at 3:17 PM- Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Old Creamery Road. The officer spoke with the vehicles’ operators who said they would move their car to another location.
October 23 at 4:58 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department on Market Street.
October 23 at 5:19 PM- Police responded to a request for assistance at Interstate Corporate Center. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the identification was not false.
October 23 at 6:44 PM- Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, the area was quiet.
October 24 at 2:23 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Boxwood Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 24 at 9:29 AM- Police responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Essex Road. Upon arrival, the officer removed the hazard from the roadway.
October 24 at 4:06 PM- Police assisted a victim of a financial scam on Harvest Lane.
October 24 at 4:22 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant before issuing a trespass notice on the business’ behalf and transported the citizen to a detox facility.
October 24 at 5:21 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Harvest Lane.
October 24 at 5:39 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Dorset Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 24 at 7:14 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Industrial Avenue.
October 24 at 8:55 PM- Police took custody of found property on Market Street. The officer contacted the owner who retrieved their property that evening.
October 25 at 3:03 AM- Police located an unsecured premise while on patrol on Walnut Street. The officer checked the perimeter before securing the building.
October 25 at 8:35 AM- Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Adams Drive.
October 25 at 9:23 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Market Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 25 at 10:47 AM- Police completed a VIN verification at the request of a business on Krupp Drive.
October 25 at 12:24 PM- Police responded to assist South Burlington Police Department on Williston Road with taking an individual into police custody.
October 25 at 3:29 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Maple Tree Place. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 25 at 3:40 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Trader Lane. Upon arrival, the officer located the reported individual and cited them accordingly.
October 25 at 6:33 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Old Creamer Road. Upon arrival, the officer offered outreach services to the citizen.
October 25 at 6:47 PM- Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Retail Way. Upon arrival, the officer took the individual into protective custody and off the premises.
October 25 at 10:55 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Adams Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 26 at 5:35 AM- Police responded to assist Vermont State Police on Kailey’s Way. The officer assisted in bringing an individual into custody.
October 26 at 10:35 AM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Harvest Lane.
October 26 at 11:49 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Harvest Lane.
October 26 at 1:12 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Maple Tree Place. Upon arrival, the officer issued a trespass notice at the business’ request.
October 26 at 8:27 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Retail Way. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 27 at 7:54 AM- Police took custody of a dog turned in to the Department. The owner shortly arrived to retrieve their dog.
October 27 at 8:59 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Marshall Avenue.
October 27 at 9:26 AM- Police provided information regarding stalking orders to a walk-in citizen at their request.
October 27 at 5:34 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Wright Avenue. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 27 at 8:01 PM- Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Maple Tree Place for a lane violation. Upon investigation, the operator was found to be under criminal suspension and was cited accordingly.
October 28 at 12:41 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Boxwood Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 28 at 8:47 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation n Saint George Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 28 at 9:06 AM- Police provided a case number for theft on James Brown Drive.
October 28 at 11:25 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Essex Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene.
October 28 at 11:57 AM- Police provide a case number for property damage on North Williston Road.
October 28 at 12:27 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Walnut Street. Upon arrival, the officer issued a trespass notice at the request of the business.
October 28 at 1:36 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Lamplite Lane.
October 28 at 8:46 PM- Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on Harvest Lane.
October 29 at 2:49 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Chelsea Place.
October 29 at 12:06 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Old Stage Road. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 29 at 1:49 PM- Police completed a welfare check on Retail Way.
October 29 at 2:08 PM- Police assisted with a disabled vehicle on Marshall Avenue.
October 29 at 2:37 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the officer issued a citation to the responsible party.
October 29 at 4:38 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Retail Way. The officer issued a trespass notice at the request of the business.
October 29 at 6:01 PM- Police assisted with a disabled vehicle on Saint George Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.