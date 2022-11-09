Total reported incidents: 210
Traffic Stops: 78
Fingerprints: 2
Background Investigations: 2
Arrests: 5
Christopher Forsman of Burlington, 40, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
John McCarthy of Saint Albans, 50, was taken into custody for burglary.
Wendy Many of Williston, 51, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
Raymond Gingras of Colchester, 30, was taken into custody for violating conditions of release and suspicions of driving while under the influence.
Charles Zeleny of Essex Junction, 58, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
October 16 at 10:09 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, there were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 16 at 10:51 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 16 at 12:07 PM- Police responded with the Williston Fire Department to provide medical attention on Blair Park Road.
October 16 at 1:38 PM- Police took custody of found property on Bittersweet Circle.
October 17 at 3:57 AM- Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Krupp Drive. The officer patrolled the area searching for the vehicle.
October 17 at 6:59 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Merchant’s Row. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 17 at 1:45 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Harvest Lane.
October 17 at 3:31 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on South Brownell Road.
October 17 at 4:32 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Harvest Lane.
October 17 at 5:52 PM- Police completed a requested welfare check on Van Sicklen Road.
October 17 at 8:19 PM- Police responded to a request for assistance on Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the officer issued a citizen a trespass notice at the request of the business.
October 17 at 8:39 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Blair Park Road.
October 18 at 3:56 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation at Interstate Corporate Center. Upon arrival, the alarm was not confirmed to be false.
October 18 at 9:53 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Boxwood Street.
October 18 at 11:49 AM- Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Porterwood Drive. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the involved citizen about operators speeding on Porterwood Drive.
October 18 at 12:11 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Hawthorne Street.
October 18 at 3:42 PM- Police completed a requested welfare check on Falcon Manor.
October 18 at 6:47 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 19 at 6:05 AM- Police assisted Vermont State Police in responding to a vehicle collision on VT Route 2A.
October 19 at 7:41 AM- K9 Duke greeted students on Central School Drive.
October 19 at 10:44 AM- Police served legal documentation on behalf of the Chittenden County States Attorney’s office on Redmond Road.
October 19 at 11:07 AM- Police took custody of found property on Avenue D.
October 19 at 11:24 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Avenue D.
October 19 at 12:24 PM- Police documented an incident of vandalism on Finney Crossing at the citizen’s request.
October 19 at 3:07 PM- Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Hawthorne Street. Upon arrival, there were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
October 19 at 6:34 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Maple Tree Place. Upon arrival, the officers called Williston Fire Department to provide transportation for medical attention.
October 19 at 7:00 PM- Police installed two car seats in a vehicle at the citizen’s request.
October 19 at 7:28 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Whitewater Circle.
October 19 at 8:19 PM- Police assisted Vermont State police and Williston Fire Department with a vehicle collision on Interstate 89.
October 19 at 8:51 PM- Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Retail Way.
October 20 at 3:00 AM- Police completed requested property watches on Williston Road.
October 20 at 3:18 AM- Police located an unsecured premise on Holland Lane. The officers checked the building before securing it.
October 20 at 7:18 AM- Police responded to a report of vandalism on Saint George Road.
October 20 at 9:16 AM- Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Maple Tree Place.
October 20 at 10:47 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, no injuries or hazards were reported on the scene.
October 20 at 11:43 AM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Zephyr Road.
October 20 at 2:55 PM- Police responded to assist with a disabled vehicle on Essex Road.
October 20 at 4:25 PM- Police returned a lost dog to its owner on Cottonwood Drive.
October 20 at 6:18 PM- Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Saint George Road. There were no injuries or hazards on the scene.
October 20 at 6:57 PM- Police installed a car seat in a vehicle at the citizen’s request.
October 20 at 11:22 PM- Police assisted Williston Fire Department with a fire alarm response on Cottonwood Drive.
October 21 at 2:19 AM- Police located an unsecured premise while on patrol on Holland Lane. The officer checked the building before securing it.
October 21 at 5:44 AM- Police checked a building on Williston Road at a citizen’s request.
October 21 at 9:37 AM- Police completed multiple VIN verifications on Mountain View Road at the request of the business.
October 21 at 11:28 AM- Police took custody of found property on Williston Road.
October 21 at 12:58 PM- Police provided a case number for minor property damage on Munson Drive.
October 21 at 1:23 PM- Police returned a lost dog to its owner on Isham Circle.
October 21 at 2:57 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Redmond Road.
October 21 at 3:23 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Essex Road.
October 21 at 5:42 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Omega Drive.
October 22 at 4:08 AM- Police assisted a motorist on Merchant’s Row.
October 22 at 7:57 AM- Police completed a VIN verification at the citizen’s request.
October 22 at 9:14 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Engineers Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 22 at 2:10 PM- Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Industrial Avenue.
October 22 at 3:10 PM- Police responded to an animal problem on River Cove Road.
October 22 at 3:59 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Holly Court. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
October 22 at 6:00 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Fay Lane.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.