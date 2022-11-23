Total Calls: 164
Traffic Stops: 37
Fingerprints Processed: 3
Eugene Jewell, 21, of Williston, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
Samuel Harlow, 31, of Burlington, was arrested for burglary.
Michael Sweetser, 30, of Milton, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
November 6 at 8:11 AM- Police responded to assist Vermont State Police on Sherman Hollow Road.
November 6 at 10:10 AM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Hawthorne Street.
November 6 at 10:22 AM- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Essex Road.
November 6 at 3:50 PM- Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer issued a trespass notice at the request of the business.
November 7 at 1:44 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on James Brown Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
November 7 at 7:55 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Saint George Road.
November 7 at 8:13 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Chad Lane. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
November 7 at 11:58 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Zephyr Road.
November 7 at 12:01 PM- Police assisted citizens on Market Street at their request.
November 7 at 1:41 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Cypress Street.
November 7 at 3:57 PM- Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint at Taft Corners Shopping Center. Upon arrival, the owner of the vehicle could not be contacted.
November 7 at 7:57 PM- Police completed a requested welfare check on Twitchell Court.
November 7 at 10:53 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation in Maple Tree Place. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
November 8 at 2:00 AM- Police located an unsecured premise while on foot patrol on Walnut Street.
November 8 at 12:59 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Harvest Lane.
November 8 at 2:25 PM- Police responded to a request for assistance on Lamplite Lane. Upon arrival, the officers contacted Outreach at the citizen’s request.
November 8 at 8:20 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
November 8 at 9:07 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Harvest Lane.
November 8 at 9:40 PM- Police issued a citation for criminal trespassing on Harvest Lane.
November 8 at 9:57 PM- Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on Essex Road.
November 8 at 10:00 PM- Police responded to a request for assistance on Obrien Court.
November 9 at 5:33 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Boxwood Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
November 9 at 8:57 AM- Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer issued a notice of trespass at the request of the business.
November 9 at 9:55 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Boxwood Street.
November 9 at 12:04 PM- Police responded to a lockout on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer was able to gain access to the vehicle for the operator.
November 9 at 12:45 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Boxwood Street. Upon arrival, the individual had left the area.
November 9 at 2:24 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the individual was cited accordingly.
November 9 at 2:58 PM- Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department on Retail Way.
November 9 at 4:48 PM- Police responded to assist South Burlington Police Department on Harvest Lane.
November 10 at 12:30 AM- Police took custody of found property that was turned into the department.
November 10 at 7:11 AM- Police took custody of found property that was turned into the department.
November 10 at 9:39 AM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer issued a trespass notice and citation accordingly.
November 10 at 6:18 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Connor Way.
November 11 at 9:09 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior in Maple Tree Place. Upon arrival, the officer did not observe suspicious behavior.
November 11 at 10:17 AM- Police assisted an operator in gaining access to their vehicle on Hawthorne Street.
November 11 at 12:50 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer provided a courtesy ride to the citizen.
November 11 at 1:25 PM- Police responded to a report of harassment on Market Street. The officer issued a trespass notice at the request of the business.
November 11 at 2:11 PM- Police issued a trespass notice on Harvest Lane at the request of the business.
November 11 at 4:45 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision in Maple Tree Place. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
November 11 at 5:08 PM- Police gained access to a vehicle for the operator on Harvest Lane.
November 11 at 6:52 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Harvest Lane. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
November 11 at 7:51 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Mountain View Road. There were no injuries or hazards reported on the scene.
November 11 at 11:11 PM- Police gained access to a vehicle for an operator on Boxwood Street.
November 12 at 12:52 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Lawrence Place. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
November 12 at 3:41 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Miller Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
November 12 at 2:15 PM- Police assisted Williston Fire Department on Boxwood Street.
November 12 at 10:14 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Market Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.