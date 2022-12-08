Total Calls: 195
Traffic Stops: 72
Fingerprints Processed: 2
Background Investigations: 3
November 20 at 12:02 AM- Police issued a citation to a citizen with an active warrant for arrest on Harvest Lane.
November 20 at 12:14 AM- Police completed a requested welfare check on Saint George Road.
November 20 at 1:55 AM- Police assisted Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89.
November 20 at 6:44 AM- Police took custody of lost property found on Cornerstone Drive.
November 20 at 8:11 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Saint George Road.
November 20 at 8:31 AM- Police responded to multiple stuck vehicles on Saint George Road. The officer assisted in turning the cars around and getting them back on the road.
November 20 at 8:59 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on North Williston Road. There were no injuries reported on the scene.
November 20 at 9:35 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Market Street. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the alarm to be false.
November 20 at 9:43 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Walker Hill Road. Police provided a case number for the property damage.
November 20 at 10:07 AM- Police responded to a collision on Oak Hill Road. The officer provided a case number for the property damage.
November 20 at 10:17 AM- Police responded to a collision on Oak Hill Road. The officer provided a case number for the property damage.
November 20 at 2:06 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on South Brownell Road. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the activation was false.
November 20 at 2:41 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Lawrence Place. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the activation to be false.
November 20 at 5:15 PM- Police took custody of found property from Retail Way.
November 20 at 6:38 PM- Police responded to a reported road hazard on Old Stage Road. Upon arrival, the officer and a citizen were able to remove the tree blocking the roadway.
November 20 at 7:23 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Holly Court. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the alarm to be false.
November 20 at 10:14 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the activation to be false.
November 21 at 6:25 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the activation was false.
November 21 at 8:16 AM- Police completed a requested welfare check on Oak Hill Road.
November 21 at 8:41 AM- Police provided a case number for property damage on North Williston Road.
November 21 at 1:15 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene. The officer provided a case number for the property damage.
November 21 at 1:35 PM- Police assisted citizens on Market Street.
November 21 at 4:46 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Williston Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene. The officer provided a case number for the property damage.
November 21 at 5:05 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Boyer Circle. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
November 21 at 5:16 PM- Police completed a car seat installation.
November 21 at 9:08 PM- Police responded to a report of theft on Maple Tree Place. The officer issued a citation for retail theft and theft of service.
November 21 at 10:10 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Wright Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm activation was false.
November 22 at 7:34 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on South Brownell Road. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the alarm to be false.
November 22 at 10:30 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision in Maple Tree Place. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene.
November 22 at 2:45 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft at Taft Corners Shopping Center.
November 22 at 3:04 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Cottonwood Drive. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene.
November 22 at 3:28 PM- Police responded to a request for assistance on Marshall Avenue.
November 22 at 5:00 PM- Police responded to a lockout on Zephyr Road. The officer successfully gained access to the vehicle for the operator.
November 22 at 5:22 PM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Mountain View Road. No injuries were reported on the scene.
November 22 at 6:01 PM- Police responded to a lockout on Market Street. Upon arrival, the officer successfully gained access to the vehicle for the operator.
November 22 at 6:49 PM- Police provided requested assistance to a citizen on Market Street.
November 23 at 8:14 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation at Interstate Corporate Center. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm was false.
November 23 at 8:36 AM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Marshall Avenue.
November 23 at 9:20 AM- Police responded to a vehicle collision on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene.
November 23 at 11:51 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Sutton Farm Drive. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm was false.
November 23 at 11:54 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Lawrence Drive. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm was false.
November 23 at 12:40 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Maple Tree Place.
November 23 at 4:11 PM- Police responded to a report of retail theft on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer issued a trespass notice at the request of the business and a citation for retail theft.
November 23 at 6:12 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Mountain Road.
November 23 at 11:33 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Brennan Woods Drive. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm was false.
November 24 at 12:21 AM- Police responded to a report of erratic operation on Essex Road. Upon arrival, the vehicle had left the area.
November 24 at 8:56 AM- Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on Williston Road. Upon arrival, the civilian denied police assistance.
November 24 at 2:46 AM- Police located an unsecured premise while on patrol on Zephyr Road. The officer cleared the building before securing it.
November 24 at 10:49 PM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed that the alarm was false.
November 25 at 12:51 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the alarm to be false.
November 25 at 4:02 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Retail Way. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the alarm to be false.
November 25 at 7:16 AM- Police responded to assist a citizen on Harvest Lane.
November 25 at 8:42 AM- Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Harvest Lane.
November 25 at 10:36 AM- Police responded to a lockout on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer successfully gained access to the vehicle for the operator.
November 25 at 11:08 AM- Police responded to an alarm activation on Williston Road. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the alarm activation to be false.
November 25 at 1:23 PM- Police provided a case number for property damage on Marshall Avenue.
November 25 at 4:14 PM- Police assisted Vermont State Police on Saint George Road.
November 26 at 2:35 AM- Police assisted Vermont State Police with a DUI arrest on Interstate 89.
November 26 at 2:38 AM- Police assisted Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Retail Way.
November 26 at 12:40 PM- Police responded to a request for assistance on Harvest Lane. The officer disposed of the items safely.
November 26 at 8:57 PM- Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the officer cited the individual for providing false information and issued a trespass notice on behalf of the business.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.