Aug. 28 at 1:28 a.m. — While on patrol, officers located an unlocked door on Connor Way. After checking the area, the officers secured the premises.
Aug. 28 at 10:35 a.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on St. George Road. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already left the area.
Aug. 28 at 2:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an alcohol offense at Taft Corners Shopping Center. Upon arrival, the officer explained Vermont’s open container policy and the responsibility of purchasing and imbibing alcohol.
Aug. 28 at 3:27 p.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance on North Brownell Road. Upon arrival, the officer removed the signs referenced by the caller.
Aug. 28 at 4:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of vandalism at Maple Tree Place.
Aug. 28 at 5:16 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Williston Road.
Aug. 28 at 7:24 p.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance on Harvest Lane.
Aug. 29 at 12:58 a.m. — Police assisted Essex Police Department on Partridge Drive.
Aug. 29 at 5:46 p.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance at Maple Tree Place.
Aug. 29 at 6:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the individual had left the area.
Aug. 29 at 6:45 p.m. — Police responded to an alarm activation on Lawrence Place. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
Aug. 29 at 8:27 p.m. — Police assisted Vermont State Police with processing an arrest.
Aug. 29 at 10:54 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 hang up on St. George Road. Upon arrival the officer confirmed that there was no emergency.
Aug. 30 at 6:54 a.m. — Police assisted Quebec Police Department on Van Sicklen Road.
Aug. 30 at 10:59 a.m. — Police completed a background investigation to assist the department of homeland security.
Aug. 30 at 12:26 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an animal problem on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the dogs were not in distress.
Aug. 30 at 2:38 p.m. — Police provided requested assistance on Harvest Lane.
Aug. 30 at 4:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of retail theft on Cypress Street.
Aug. 30 at 7:23 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Essex Road.
Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. — Police responded to a lockout on Central School Drive. The officer was able to gain access to the vehicle.
Aug. 31 at 11:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct on South Brownell Road.
Aug. 31 at 12:29 p.m. — K9 Duke greeted students on their first day of school on Central School Drive.
Aug. 31 at 4:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious people on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, officers issued a trespass notice at the request of the business.
Aug. 31 at 8:31 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person on Leroy Road. Upon arrival, the person had been located and returned to their family.
Sept. 1 on 3:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Industrial Avenue.
Sept. 1 on 9:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Harvest Lane.
Sept. 1 on 10:48 p.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for turn signal usage on North Williston Road. Upon investigation, the operator was taken into custody under suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Sept. 2 on 2:32 a.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a lane violation. Upon investigation, the operator was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Sept. 2 on 2:45 a.m. — Police assisted Vermont State Police on Interstate 89.
Sept. 2 on 7:44 p.m. — K9 Duke greeted students on Central School Drive.
Sept. 2 on 10:08 a.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Oak Hill Road.
Sept. 2 on 10:16 a.m. — Police delivered legal documents on Seymour Street.
Sept. 2 on 12:02 p.m. — Police assisted Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Market Street.
Sept. 2 on 1:21 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Blair Park Road. There were no injuries or hazards on the scene upon arrival.
Sept. 2 on 1:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a weapon offense on Jakes Way. The officer issued a citation accordingly.
Sept. 2 on 2:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on Nob Hill Road.
Sept. 2 on 4:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of retail theft on Cypress Street.
Sept. 2 on 11:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on South Road.
Sept. 2 on 11:21 p.m. — Police found an operator to be driving while under the influence on Essex Road while participating in a safety and sobriety checkpoint.
Sept. 3 on 12:44 a.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a lane violation on Interstate 89. Upon investigation, the operator was issued a citation for driving while under the influence.
Sept. 3 on 3:20 a.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation on Interstate 89. Upon investigation, the operator was issued a citation for driving while under the influence.
Sept. 3 on 7:35 a.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance on Trader Lane. Upon arrival, the citizen refused police and medical assistance.
Sept. 3 on 7:53 a.m. — Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Lamplite Lane.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorneys Office and can be amended or dropped.