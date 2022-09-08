Aug. 21 at 10:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle complaint on St. George Road. Upon arrival, the officer assisted in traffic control and remained with the operator until the vehicle was safely towed.
Aug. 21 at 11:00 a.m. — Responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, citizens refused police assistance.
Aug. 21 at 11:54 a.m. — Police responded to assist a citizen with a request at Interstate Corporate Center.
Aug. 21 at 11:57 a.m. — Police returned lost property to its owner on Williston Road.
Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance on Market Street. Upon arrival, the officer advised the citizen regarding civil issues.
Aug. 21 at 3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an animal problem on Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the situation was observed to be resolved.
Aug. 21 at 4:54 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision with no hazards or injuries on Hurricane Lane.
Aug. 21 at 5:26 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Bittersweet Circle.
Aug. 21 at 7:13 p.m. — Police issued a trespass notice on Retail way at the request of a business.
Aug. 22 at 9:12 a.m. — Police responded to a request for a welfare check on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the citizen denied services.
Aug. 22 at 9:40 a.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Maple Tree Place.
Aug. 22 at 12:41 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on St. George Road.
Aug. 22 at 3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Aug. 22 at 3:44 p.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance on Eagle Crest.
Aug. 22 at 3:59 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Avenue C.
Aug. 22 at 5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Trader Lane. Upon arrival, there was no emergency or need for assistance.
Aug. 22 at 5:24 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Westview Circle.
Aug. 23 at 11:49 a.m. — Police located an individual in violation of an abuse protection order on Marshall Avenue and the officer cited the individual accordingly.
Aug. 23 at 1:39 p.m. — Police responded to a report of property damage on Williston Road. The officer notified the Town Highway Department.
Aug. 23 at 3:20 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 hang-up at Eagle Crest. Upon arrival, the officers confirmed that there was no emergency.
Aug. 23 at 4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision on Essex Road with no injuries or hazards.
Aug. 24 at 7:48 a.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision on St. George Road, no hazards or injuries.
Aug. 24 at 8:25 a.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Connor Way. Upon arrival, the operator was already leaving the scene.
Aug. 24 at 4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at Falcon Manor. Upon arrival, the officer documented the incident and contacted Outreach for the citizen.
Aug. 24 at 8:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Essex Road. Upon arrival, the individual had left the scene.
Aug. 25 at 1:42 a.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 for a lane violation. Upon investigation, the operator was found to be driving while under criminal suspension. The officer issued a citation accordingly.
Aug. 25 at 10:20 a.m. — Police spoke with a citizen regarding a motor vehicle complaint on Marshall Avenue.
Aug. 25 at 11:37 a.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Harvest Lane.
Aug. 25 at 1:23 p.m. — Police conducted a welfare check on Williston Woods Road with the assistance of the Williston Fire Department.
Aug. 25 at 2:44 p.m. — Police issued legal documentation on Oak Hill Road at the request of the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Aug. 25 at 3:00 p.m. — Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Blair Park Road.
Aug. 25 at 10:04 p.m. — Police assisted South Burlington Police Department with processing an arrest on Gregory Drive.
Aug. 26 at 7:05 a.m. — Police assisted Vermont State Police jump-starting a vehicle on Essex Road.
Aug. 26 at 9:20 a.m. — Police conducted a requested escort on Market Street.
Aug. 26 at 12:21 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Harvest Lane.
Aug. 26 at 12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision on Marshall Avenue with injuries.
Aug. 26 at 4:56 p.m. — Police assisted Williston Public Works with a road hazard on Mountain View Road.
Aug. 26 at 5:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of property damage on Brennan Woods Drive.
Aug. 26 at 6:21 p.m. — Police assisted Milton Police Department on Stirrup Circle.
Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. — Police installed a car seat in a citizen’s vehicle at their request.
Aug. 26 at 11:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on St. George Road. Upon investigation, the vehicle was unable to be located.
Aug. 27 at 2:08 a.m. — Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 89. Upon investigation, one of the operators was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Aug. 27 at 2:20 p.m. — Police responded to a request for assistance on Maidstone Lane.
Aug. 27 at 3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance on St. George Road. Upon arrival, the individual had already left.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorneys Office and can be amended or dropped.