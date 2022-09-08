Williston Police

Aug. 21 at 10:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle complaint on St. George Road. Upon arrival, the officer assisted in traffic control and remained with the operator until the vehicle was safely towed.

Aug. 21 at 11:00 a.m. — Responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, citizens refused police assistance.