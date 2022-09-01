Aug. 18 at 3:22 a.m. — Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a fire alarm activation on Harvest Lane.
Aug. 18 at 10:05 a.m. — Police served court documents on Porterwood Drive.
Aug. 18 at 10:15 a.m. — Police responded to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call on South Brownell Road.
Aug. 18 at 1:05 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on St. George Road. The officer offered outreach services to the individual upon arrival, which they denied.
Aug. 18 at 2:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on St. George Road. Upon arrival, the officer issued a trespass notice at the request of the business.
Aug. 18 at 2:13 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Maple Tree Place.
Aug. 18 at 3:44 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist that had a disabled vehicle on Essex Road.
Aug. 18 at 6:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Fiddlehead Lane. Upon arrival, the officer did not observe or hear any disturbances in the area.
Aug. 18 at 6:10 p.m. — Police took an individual into custody for violating their conditions of release on Porterwood Drive.
Aug. 18 at 11:57 p.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for not appropriately driving vehicles in the marked lanes. Upon investigation, the officers took the operator into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Aug. 19 at 8:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, the officer did not observe an emergency.
Aug. 19 at 9:09 a.m. — K9 Duke assisted a citizen on Hurricane Lane.
Aug. 19 at 9:31 a.m. — Police provided an escort to employees on Market Street.
Aug. 19 at 1:12 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Cypress Street.
Aug. 19 at 1:34 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Marshall Avenue.
Aug. 19 at 1:43 p.m. — Police responded to Cottonwood Drive to assist Williston Fire Department with a medical call.
Aug. 19 at 1:51 p.m. — Police assisted Williston Fire Department with a medical call at Falcon Manor.
Aug. 19 at 2:02 p.m. — Police assisted Williston Fire Department with a medical call at Eagle Crest.
Aug. 19 at 4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of retail theft on Harvest Lane. The individual was cited accordingly.
Aug. 19 at 4:36 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, there were no injuries reported on the scene.
Aug. 19 at 5:01 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist on Merchants Row.
Aug. 19 at 5:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Trader Lane. Upon arrival, the officer contacted Williston Fire Department for medical services.
Aug. 19 at 5:39 p.m. — Police provided a case number for property damage on Boxwood Street.
Aug. 19 at 7:34 p.m. — Police completed a requested welfare check on Porterwood Drive.
Aug. 20 at 2:00 a.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Stillwater Lane for multiple driving violations. Upon investigation, the operator was issued a citation under suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Aug. 20 at 3:05 p.m. — Police assisted Vermont State Police on Interstate 89 with an arrest.
Aug. 20 at 3:09 a.m. — Police assisted a motorist on Interstate 89.
Aug. 20 at 6:26 a.m. — Police responded to an alarm activation on Central School Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was confirmed to be false.
Aug. 20 at 9:08 a.m. — K9 Duke attended a community event on Trinity Drive.
Aug. 20 at 1:48 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision on Boxwood Street. Williston Fire Department responded to provide medical care to the citizens.
Aug. 20 at 4:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Essex Road. The officer was unable to locate the referenced individual in the area.
Aug. 20 at 4:27 p.m. — Police took a report of lost property on Forest Run Road.
Aug. 20 at 8:14 p.m. — Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for driving violations on Interstate 89. Upon investigation, the operator was cited for suspicion of driving while under the influence and being under civil suspension.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.