Glaser property Camel's Hump

Williston planners gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the continued evaluation of a subdivision proposal on this 100-acre parcel at the corner of Mountain View and Old Stage roads. Observer photo by Al Frey

It was the end of the Williston Planning Commission’s third meeting to determine whether to proceed with a “specific plan” application to build about 100 homes on a 97-acre parcel at the corner of Mountain View and Old Stage roads. 

Planners had taken input from the landowners, the owners of a neighboring horse farm whose continued operation hinges on the parcel’s future, town staff and several community members. It was time to vote. 