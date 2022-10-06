An example of a pedestrian-friendly streetscape envisioned for Taft Corners as seen in the draft of new zoning regulations for the area around routes 2 and 2A. Following changes voted on by the Selectboard to some aspects of the plan proposed by the Planning Commission, including a reduction in allowable building heights, the revised regulations were approved on Oct. 4. Image courtesy of the Williston Planning and Zoning Dept.
After numerous resident comments and a lengthy discussion, the Williston Selectboard approved new zoning regulations for the Taft Corners area on Tuesday.
The “form-based code” will cover about 1,000 acres at the heart of Williston — in and around the intersection of Routes 2 and 2A and the Exit 12 interchange of Interstate 89. It creates a plan for a block-style street grid, vertical mixed-use buildings (up to 87 feet in height) and public green spaces.
The regulations, drafted with the help of a consultant and a series of public forums over the past two years, prescribe the aesthetics (form) of buildings, rather than the traditional zoning rules that regulate building use.
The board approved the regulations on a 4-1 vote, with board member Gordon St. Hilaire opposed. St. Hilaire said he voted no due to the concerns citizens voiced about the height of buildings allowed.
In making the motion to approve the new regulations, board member Ted Kenney said: “I’ve listened to what people are saying and I’ve thought about it and weighed it … On balance, I think the form-based code is the way to go.”