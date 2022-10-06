Front – Taft Corners copy

An example of a pedestrian-friendly streetscape envisioned for Taft Corners as seen in the draft of new zoning regulations for the area around routes 2 and 2A. Following changes voted on by the Selectboard to some aspects of the plan proposed by the Planning Commission, including a reduction in allowable building heights, the revised regulations were approved on Oct. 4. Image courtesy of the Williston Planning and Zoning Dept. 

After numerous resident comments and a lengthy discussion, the Williston Selectboard approved new zoning regulations for the Taft Corners area on Tuesday. 

The “form-based code” will cover about 1,000 acres at the heart of Williston — in and around the intersection of Routes 2 and 2A and the Exit 12 interchange of Interstate 89. It creates a plan for a block-style street grid, vertical mixed-use buildings (up to 87 feet in height) and public green spaces. 