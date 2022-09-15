On Monday, John Atkinson became the second executive director of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center, succeeding Kim Stinson as the leader of the nonprofit that offers outdoor programs, equipment rentals and trail maintenance on Williston’s Catamount Community Forest.
A native of the Syracuse, N.Y., area who has called Vermont home for 30 years, Atkinson comes from a skiing and mountain biking background. He’s the former executive director of the Mad River Valley chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association and a longtime employee at Sugarbush ski area, where he held multiple positions, including camp director and photographer/videographer. Atkinson also freelances as a trail-builder and photographer.
He currently lives in Moretown.
Catamount Outdoor Family Center Board of Directors president Peter Woodson said the board was impressed by Atkinson’s outdoor recreation, land stewardship, community collaboration, program development and marketing and event management experience.
“We had many qualified applicants for the position, but John’s background made him stand out as the perfect person to lead COFC forward,” said Woodson.
As a mountain biker, Atkinson has long been familiar with the Catamount property, which came under Town of Williston ownership in 2019.
“I’ve been coming up here for a while and bringing my kids here,” he said. “I’m pretty familiar with the property and have been to it many times before I started working here … I couldn’t be more pleased than to lead Catamount and further its mission.”
The Catamount Outdoor Family Center was founded in 1978 as a cross country ski area on land owned by Williston’s McCullough family. It has evolved over the years to host mountain biking and trail-running events, youth programs and summer camps, as well as become a popular spot for walkers and naturalists. Its mission is “creating outdoor experiences that build active lifestyles, friendships and environmental awareness — a vision for a community in which playing in nature is everyone’s first choice.”
Four years ago, the McCulloughs worked with the Trust for Public Land and the Town of Williston to conserve about 400 acres as a publicly owned resource. The resulting Catamount Community Forest encompasses 400 acres of recreation trails, water resources and wildlife habitat. The Catamount Outdoor Family Center was given a five-year license to operate recreational programs on the property and manage the trails. The center’s board of directors is working with town leaders to renew that license before it expires next year.
Understanding the interplay between the nonprofit’s board of directors and town leaders, and the nature of the license agreement, has been one of Atkinson’s top priorities in his first week in the office.
“There is a fair amount of complexity to that with the overarching easements that come with the property and the town owning the property itself, and then the complex relationship with the McCulloughs who still own the house and office that we’re in,” said Atkinson. “I’m trying to educate myself as quickly as possible … and of course relying on the board to help, because they have the more in-depth history.”
The license renewal has been the subject of discussion at recent meetings of the Williston Conservation Commission, the Catamount Community Forest Management Committee and the center’s board of directors (see related story, page 1). The current license expires in October, 2023.