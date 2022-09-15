John Atkinson

John Atkinson of Moretown started this week as executive director of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston.  

On Monday, John Atkinson became the second executive director of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center, succeeding Kim Stinson as the leader of the nonprofit that offers outdoor programs, equipment rentals and trail maintenance on Williston’s Catamount Community Forest. 

A native of the Syracuse, N.Y., area who has called Vermont home for 30 years, Atkinson comes from a skiing and mountain biking background. He’s the former executive director of the Mad River Valley chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association and a longtime employee at Sugarbush ski area, where he held multiple positions, including camp director and photographer/videographer. Atkinson also freelances as a trail-builder and photographer.

John Atkinson excavator

Atkinson has experience as a trail-builder and mountain biker in the Mad River Valley.

Courtesy photo by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur