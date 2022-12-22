Williston segment of the Mobile Wireless DriveTest 2022

The Williston segment of the Mobile Wireless DriveTest 2022 showing the cell phone coverage in a survey conducted over the summer that was published by the Vermont Department of Public Service (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/telecommunications-and-connectivity/mobilewireless-drive-test)

Verizon comes up short in state wireless testing

In the battle of behemoth wireless companies, AT&T and T-Mobile are the clear winners over Verizon for mobile voice and data coverage in Williston. 