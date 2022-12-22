Verizon comes up short in state wireless testing
In the battle of behemoth wireless companies, AT&T and T-Mobile are the clear winners over Verizon for mobile voice and data coverage in Williston.
That is one takeaway from the results, published Friday, of the Vermont Department of Public Service’s mile-by-mile driving test of cell phone coverage conducted over the summer. The department partnered with the Vermont Agency of Transportation and a private company named Ookla to complete the tests, traveling main roads throughout the state while making phone calls and using the internet.
In Williston, the tested roads were Routes 2 and 2A, Mountain View Road, Old Creamery Road, North Williston Road and Oak Hill Road.
The results provide a clear picture of which wireless companies offer the best service in town, and where the dead spots are. They can be viewed in an interactive map available at www.publicservice.vermont.gov.
“It was surprising that (Verizon’s) service did not perform as well as we expected it to perform,” said Corey Chase, the Department of Public Service’s telecommunications infrastructure specialist.
Verizon has swaths of dead spots for voice calls at the north end of North Williston Road, along Old Creamery Road and along St. George Road (Route 2A). Its performance for internet data is spottier, with additional dead spots through the center of Williston Village (Route 2), around the north shore of Lake Iroquois and on sections of Mountain View Road.
Meanwhile, AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s voice call testing was almost entirely successful throughout Williston. For internet usage, AT&T had dead spots along Mountain View and Old Creamery roads, and T-Mobile had dead spots on North Williston Road, Old Creamery Road and around Lake Iroquois.
“T-Mobile’s coverage is much better than you would have expected, given that they are a recent entrant into the market,” Chase said.
Statewide, most Vermonters use either Verizon or AT&T, according to Chase. The driving tests also evaluated service from US Cellular and VTel Wireless.
The Champlain Valley generally has better wireless coverage than other areas of Vermont, the tests show. Eastern and southern Vermont are particularly spotty.
“We all know that there are many areas of the state that lack service. The drive tests helped to identify those areas so we can prioritize them for new coverage,” Public Service Commissioner June Tierney said.
Statewide, there are about 21,000 homes and businesses that have no wireless service. At the same time, wireless internet speeds in well-served areas are faster than ever.
“We’re seeing urban and suburban places getting really tremendous service and fast speeds, and we’re seeing rural areas left behind and not having access to basic voice service,” Chase said. “There are lots of places where you can’t call 911 unless you have a landline. That’s a problem.”
The is state making a concerted effort to connect all Vermont homes to high-speed internet with the creation of Communication Union Districts and angling for federal funds (see story), but there are no state government plans to fund or incentivize new cell towers to improve mobile coverage.
A $50 million program in Gov. Phil Scott’s state budget proposal last spring to spur private construction of cell towers was scuttled in the Legislature, Chase said.
“The purpose of this analysis was to inform that program,” he said. “The Legislature declined to provide funding for (it) …. So the primary reason for doing it ends up being kind of for naught. That said, it’s a very beneficial tool. You can use it to help make your (provider) choices and also figure out where you can reliably use service.”
The state plans to incorporate voice and internet tests submitted by citizens last summer through the Ookla app to supplement the maps. The citizen-submitted results will offer a picture of coverage outside of the main roads tested by the state, but they have not yet been incorporated into the maps.