Jim and Lucy McCullough

Jim and Lucy McCullough at the Catamount Community Forest.  (Observer file photo)

About halfway through Jim McCullough’s 20-year legislative career, he began practicing Transcendental Meditation. The Williston representative and founder of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center credits the practice with an immeasurable improvement in his personal and professional life, his ability to handle stress, his overall health and his ability communicate with people.

“It has been very helpful in making me a more effective and happier, more comfortable person,” McCullough said. “That’s what happens when you ‘transcend,’ which means, go beyond, you start connecting with greater wisdom.”