About halfway through Jim McCullough’s 20-year legislative career, he began practicing Transcendental Meditation. The Williston representative and founder of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center credits the practice with an immeasurable improvement in his personal and professional life, his ability to handle stress, his overall health and his ability communicate with people.
“It has been very helpful in making me a more effective and happier, more comfortable person,” McCullough said. “That’s what happens when you ‘transcend,’ which means, go beyond, you start connecting with greater wisdom.”
McCullough retired from the Legislature this year. At the same time, the Transcendental Meditation Center of Vermont on Route 2A in Williston where he first learned the practice from teachers Janet and Edward Smith was facing an uncertain future. The 10-acre property where the Smiths lived and taught for the past decade — operating the only TM center in northern Vermont — was recently sold and their rent hiked beyond their means. In June, the new owner, Cody Rice, received preliminary approval from the Development Review Board to subdivide the property into a 30-home neighborhood.
“With the new owner, the rent was a lot higher,” Janet Smith said. “We’re a nonprofit educational organization, so the income is pretty limited. And we realized, we just can’t sustain this.”
The center, she added, would be ill-suited to operate in the type of residential neighborhood that is planned, or, certainly, during a years-long construction period.
“There was a serious possibility that they would have to shutter the Vermont TM Center and move back to Iowa,” McCullough said. “That would be a very bad outcome for our community and not the best outcome for them. They enjoy being TM instructors and love Vermont.”
McCullough and his wife Lucy received about $1.3 million for their 2019 sale of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center property to the Town of Williston, creating the publicly owned Catamount Community Forest on Governor Chittenden Road. The property had been in the McCullough family since the mid-19th century. No longer stewards of the family farm, the McCulloughs were now entrusted at least with the assets they received in exchange. Their original plan was to invest the money in the stock market.
This year, as the stock market has fallen and real estate values have risen, they have reassessed their plan.
“The proceeds from the sale of our farm has a huge important sentimental value to myself and our family,” said McCullough. “We saw it rapidly declining in the stock market.”
McCullough has always admired a 10-acre piece of land across from Trinity Baptist Church on Mountain View Road. There’s a home on it that overlooks a meadow, quite similar to the parcel where the TM Center of Vermont has operated since 2012, and no more than a mile away. McCullough knew the owners, the Haines family, from his time campaigning for the Legislature. Looking to move assets off of Wall Street, and knowing the peril that the TM center was in, the McCulloughs grasped the opportunity.
In July, the couple closed on a $750,000 purchase of the Haines property and began renting the home there to the Smiths to live in and continue operating the TM center. The Smiths re-opened the center there this month.
“We accomplished two things with one stone,” said McCullough. “We helped preserve part of (our) farm’s proceeds and we preserved the opportunity for the Vermont TM Center to stay, not only in Vermont, but in Williston and serve the community.
“I’ve always just loved that house,” he continued. “It’s sited beautifully on top of a hill looking down over about 8 acres of meadow. It fits the requirements (of a TM center) practically to a tee.”
McCullough is convinced that his Transcendental Meditation practice helped him navigate a fraught negotiation with the Town of Williston on the public acquisition of the Catamount property, as well as seize the opportunity to set the TM Center up with a sustainable future on Mountain View Road.
He first met the Smiths shortly after they moved to Williston at a meeting about genetically modified food labeling legislation. Their conversation at that meeting turned to the practice of TM. McCullough had heard about it during his high school years in the 1960s and had practiced other forms of meditation in his adult life.
“I am a person who is inherently inquisitive, so I said ‘this is something I’m quite sure I need to know more about,’” he recalled. “I made an appointment and I just, intuitively, after the introductory presentation, said, ‘yes, I’m doing this.’”
Lucy did not join him at first. But after noticing the positive changes in Jim, began her own practice.
“Lucy held her cards close to her vest at first,” McCullough said, “But after three or four years, she said, ‘hmm, the boy has changed, maybe I ought to look into this too.’”
“I’ve described it as a better way of communicating and lowering stress and dealing with people,” McCullough continued. “There is no doubt that it contributed positively to the conservation of the community forest, which was not without angst.”
That is the goal of the practice, Smith said, to manifest benefits that not only impact individuals, but improve communities.
“People who practice the TM technique get more orderly and coherent in their brain functioning and their behavior, then they behave in a more life-supporting way,” she said. “The coherence they generate creates an impact in consciousness so that other people around them behave more coherently.
“If we had more people meditating through TM, we could have a very positive impact on our economy, our health and our behavior, and crime would go down. So that’s the real purpose, to change society.”