Participants in this year’s Vermont Reads program at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library (DAML) will grapple with harrowing stories of migrant workers in Vermont, and do so with new technology.
Library leaders have long sought ways to incorporate podcasting into their programming, particularly for the DAML teen advisory group. The Vermont Reads program — a statewide Vermont Humanities initiative that encourages Vermonters of all ages to read the same book and discuss its themes — has become the impetus for librarians to finally set up a studio.
Youth Services Librarian Bonnie Lord will unveil the library’s new two-way podcasting microphone and recording software from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 during a Vermont Reads kickoff party. Participants can pick up a copy of this year’s Vermont Reads selection — “The Most Costly Journey” — a collection of 19 first-person accounts of migrant laborers working on Vermont farms, illustrated by New England cartoonists. The book includes stories of crossing the Southern border, struggling with language barriers, adapting to Vermont winters, raising children, working long hours and health challenges.
“The teens here at Dorothy Alling have expressed interest in doing a podcast before and it is something we had been looking into, so this was timely for us to dip our feet into the water,” Lord said. “I know they are interested in the technology.”
The teen advisory group is planning to create a podcast series around the themes of the book using the library’s new microphone, quiet space in the community room or Vermont history room, and podcasting software (the Audacity app) loaded onto library tablet computers. And while participants may not have direct experience as New Americans working Vermont farms, they will be interviewed or prompted to discuss personal experiences with similar feelings: “times where you were really a fish out of water, or in a place where you don’t fit in, or have to make sacrifices … ” Lord explained.
The teen group will then edit episodes and publish them on Spotify for anyone to listen.
“The name of the podcast is still in the works because we want our teens to have a lot of input on that,” Lord said.
DAML is collaborating with Brownell Library in Essex Junction on the podcasting initiative. A closing celebration for Vermont Reads is planned for Brownell in February. After that, DAML’s podcasting kit will be available for all community members to check in and out and create their own podcasts.