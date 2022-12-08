"The Most Costly Journey" book cover

Participants can pick up a copy of this year’s Vermont Reads selection — “The Most Costly Journey,” a collection of 19 first-person accounts of migrant laborers working on Vermont farms illustrated by New England cartoonists — at a Vermont Reads kickoff party on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10-11 a.m. at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston.

Participants in this year’s Vermont Reads program at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library (DAML) will grapple with harrowing stories of migrant workers in Vermont, and do so with new technology. 

Library leaders have long sought ways to incorporate podcasting into their programming, particularly for the DAML teen advisory group. The Vermont Reads program — a statewide Vermont Humanities initiative that encourages Vermonters of all ages to read the same book and discuss its themes — has become the impetus for librarians to finally set up a studio.