Lake Iroquois

Homeowners around Lake Iroquois were recognized by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation in December for their shoreline management practices. 

Observer file photo by Jason Starr

Homeowners recognized for shoreline management

The Lakes and Ponds Program of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has awarded Lake Iroquois with its Gold Lake Wise award to recognize efforts of shoreline property owners in managing their properties for lake health.