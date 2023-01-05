The Lakes and Ponds Program of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has awarded Lake Iroquois with its Gold Lake Wise award to recognize efforts of shoreline property owners in managing their properties for lake health.
The lake — located in Williston, Hinesburg, Richmond and St. George — joins Echo Lake in Charleston and Seymour Lake in Morgan in reaching the accomplishment.
“It is clear that the Lake Iroquois community is committed to preserving the health of the lake and promoting sound shoreland management practices,” said DEC Commissioner John Beling.
The Gold Lake Wise Award is granted to homeowners associations where 15 percent of the properties surrounding a lake have received an individual Lake Wise Award for participation in the voluntary Lake Wise program. The program promotes stormwater management and erosion prevention on lakeshore properties. Properties must meet a series of criteria that indicate the property is managed using shoreland best management practices and is maintained to care for the lake.
“We are so thrilled that Lake Iroquois has achieved this milestone,” said Lake Iroquois Association President Shannon Kelly. “This was a goal of mine when I took over as president 18 months ago, and it is so exciting to attain that goal.”
The award was achieved just as the Lake Iroquois Association, in conjunction with the Winooski Natural Resource Conservation District, started its Lake Watershed Action Plan — an assessment and planning tool used to identify the greatest threats to a lake ecosystem from the land uses within the watershed, including impacts on water quality and wildlife habitat.