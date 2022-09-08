Helen Weston and Mike Isham discussed ways to diversify farm income with three dozen farmers and tourism professionals who spent the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Isham Family Farm in Williston as part of the International Conference on Agritourism hosted by UVM Extension’s Vermont Agritourism Collaborative.
The conference included tours of a working landscape in Hardwick and other locations throughout the state. About 350 participants form 50 different countries, 40 different states and four different Canadian provinces participated.
“One participant called it the largest agritourism gathering in the world. I don’t know if that is true, but I believe that it is the most diverse when you consider the geographies represented and the mix of farmers, researchers, tourism professionals, agricultural service providers, policymakers, non-profits, entrepreneurs, and others working in agritourism,” said Lisa Chase from the UVM Extension Vermont Tourism Research Center, the main organizer of the gathering.
The Workshop was first held in Italy in 2018, after which Chase led a campaign to bring the next Workshop to Vermont in 2020. While that campaign was successful and Vermont was selected, the excitement suddenly paused when the coronavirus pandemic postponed the 2020 workshop. Once the battle against Covid entered 2021 with vaccinations available, the decision was made to bring the world to Vermont in the summer of 2022.
“Thank you to all those who traveled from around the world to meet in Vermont,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “The conference will help our region economically as well as help other parts of the world that are focused on growing their agritourism economy. We are grateful for this time together in Vermont and look forward to future partnerships.”