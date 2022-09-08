International Conference on Agritourism group at Isham Family Farm

The International Conference on Agritourism hosted by UVM Extension’s Vermont Agritourism Collaborative was held at the Isham Family Farm in Williston last Saturday. Observer photo by Rick Cote

Helen Weston and Mike Isham discussed ways to diversify farm income with three dozen farmers and tourism professionals who spent the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Isham Family Farm in Williston as part of the International Conference on Agritourism hosted by UVM Extension’s Vermont Agritourism Collaborative. 

The conference included tours of a working landscape in Hardwick and other locations throughout the state. About 350 participants form 50 different countries, 40 different states and four different Canadian provinces participated. 