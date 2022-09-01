Essex dam repair August 2022

Workers from PC Construction smooth the concrete at the hydro dam between Williston and Essex Junction.  Observer photo by Al Frey

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com

The hydro-power dam on the Winooski River that separates Williston and Essex Junction is receiving what Green Mountain Power calls routine late-summer maintenance, with workers from PC Construction suspended on a temporary bridge on the near-vertical embankment of the dam, smoothing the concrete surface over which water flows to create renewable power.

The dam is responsible for 40,000 megawatt hours a year, Green Mountain Power Spokesperson Kristin Carlson said, enough to power 6,000 homes.