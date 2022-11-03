Landowners employ rare ‘specific plan’ to bypass growth management
The owners of roughly 100 acres at the corner of Mountain View and Old Stage roads have filed a “specific plan” application to build 100 homes, a first of its kind under Williston’s land use regulations.
The specific plan process allows a developer to bypass the town’s growth management rules that slow the pace of housing construction to no more than 20 new homes a year in the residential zone, and to create site-specific building standards that may not comply with the town’s land use regulations.
Landowners Jack and Caitlin Glaser are proposing an expedited building schedule of 25 homes a year for four years. If the project went through a standard development application, it could be granted up to 141 homes. However, the majority of new home allocation in the residential zone for the next several years have already been granted to two other proposals, also on Mountain View Road — a neighborhood planned at the Catamount Golf Course and another at Trinity Baptist Church.
The Glasers promise to keep 11 acres fronting Mountain View undeveloped — preserving an unobstructed view of Camel’s Hump — as well as 42 acres on the south end of the property. The southern open space would allow the Windswept Farm equestrian facility to continue to run horses on the property. Duplex homes would be built in two distinct areas separated by a wetland and connected by a rec path, and two roads built off Old Stage Road.
Former Williston Planning Director Ken Belliveau is serving as the Glasers’ consultant on the project. Belliveau submitted a formal application in September to his successor in the planning office, Matt Boulanger.
“The Glasers have owned the property for roughly 20 years and have endeavored to be both good neighbors and stewards of the land,” Belliveau wrote in the application. “The time, however, has come for the Glasers to consider other options for this property, including developing the property. They are hoping to be able to do so in a cooperative manner with the town that would enable both the town and the property owners to reach their respective objectives.”
A requirement of a specific plan is that the town receive a “substantial benefit” from the project. The developers are submitting the preservation of the 53 acres, which would come under town ownership, as the benefit. The planning commission, in an Oct. 4 meeting, agreed that there is a potential public benefit and set a community meeting for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Police Station next to Town Hall to decide whether to accept the preserved acreage and advance the specific plan process.
The next step would be to either empanel an advisory committee to create more detailed plans for the project, and hold public hearings, then forward a recommendation to the selectboard; or for the planning commission to develop the site plan, hold public hearings and vote whether to recommend it for approval to the selectboard.
If the selectboard approves the plan, the project could then apply for permits through the development review board. The entire process is estimated to take the better part of a year.
In October, Jack Glaser told members of the planning commission that if the specific plan process isn’t approved, he will try to sell the land to a professional developer to submit a proposal through the standard development review board process.