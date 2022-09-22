Vermont is known for its beautiful fall foliage and “leaf peepers” are a common sight in September and October. For those looking for photo opportunities, a nice walk through nature, or an Instagram story worthy of #nofilter, the Observer has created a list of the best spots in Williston.
Catamount Community Forest
An abundance of hiking options with arresting views can be found at the Catamount Community Forest on Governor Chittenden Road. Situated on 400 acres, this town-owned forest has trails for everyone young and old, from bikers to hikers, novice to experienced.
The area started as a cross country ski center in 1978, became a nonprofit in 2005 and was conserved as a public conservation area in 2019. It is a combination of forests, fields and wetlands with over 20 miles of trails.
Probably the best view is from the “Look Out” accessed by the Bear Run Trail or Look Out Trail.
Allen Brook Nature Trail
For a slightly more leisurely walk, Williston’s Allen Brook Nature Trail is home to some wonderful photo opportunities. While the original trail was built in 1997, the 2019 brochure from the Town of Williston explains that it has been extended once in 2010 to connect to Michael Lane and again in 2019 to connect to Wildflower Circle and Jensen Lane. “The boardwalk and observation platform (are) ideal for nature study or quiet contemplation,” the brochure states. However, local photographer Jenn Adams suggests the top of the trail by Williston Central School for the best spot for a snapshot.
Mud Pond Country Park
Another area for more relaxed leaf peeping is the Mud Pond Country Park area off of Oak Hill Road. The Mud Pond Conservation area as a whole is 113 acres; the hiking trail is a 2.3-mile main loop with a .75-mile extension loop. This white pine forest is home to remnants of stone walls, a spattering of northern hardwood trees on the eastern slope and southern border, as well as a hemlock grove along South Road. Parking can be found in the Mud Pond Conservation Area parking lot on South Road.
Five Tree Hill Country Park
Five Tree Hill Country Park, off Old Creamery Road and Oak Hill Road, is 57 acres of forest owned by the Town of Williston. Before being acquired by the town, it was an agricultural site. In the town’s description of the history of Five Tree Hill in its 2018 brochure, the town notes “(a) survey from the 1800s reveals that part of the land was also used as (an) apple orchard and had an operating cider mill beginning in 1836.”
Though some of the steeper hiking trails are for those with more experience or time on their hands for a longer trek, the sights are considered to be worth it as the pinnacle offers a spectacular view of the valley toward Lake Champlain.
Williston Village
Nestled in the heart of town, the Historic Village District of Williston is a must see for all. While large parts are residential, the Village still holds splendid scenery and popular photography spots such as the Town Green beside the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library.
According to the library’s website, the Williston Public Library was established in 1905 and opened in what is currently the Town Hall Annex with Sylvia Warren as its librarian for the next 50 years. In the 1940s, however, Dorothy Alling decided to create her own library out of her house through donations from famous Vermonters and the “Williston Mother’s Penny Club.” She called it “Little Folks Library.”
In 1960, the original brick portion of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library opened. The library saw two extensions between 1980 and 1988 due to population increases. Town administrators are currently studying the possibility of expanding the library again.