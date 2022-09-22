Camel’s Hump from Old Stage Road

A view of Camel’s Hump from Old Stage Road.  Observer courtesy photo by Peggy Adams

Vermont is known for its beautiful fall foliage and “leaf peepers” are a common sight in September and October. For those looking for photo opportunities, a nice walk through nature, or an Instagram story worthy of #nofilter, the Observer has created a list of the best spots in Williston. 

Autumn view of the mountains from Old Stage Road

A view of the mountains to the east from Old Stage Road.  Observer courtesy photo by Peggy Adams

Catamount Community Forest

Brilliant maple tree beside Williston Federated Church

Autumnal glory - The maple tree next to the Williston Federated Church on Williston Road.

Observer courtesy photo by Lee Krohn
Foliage in historic Williston Village

Foliage in historic Williston Village. Observer photo by Taylor Antonioli