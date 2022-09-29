Blair Park hotel takes shape
A hotel that has been under construction for about two years on Blair Park Road received Development Review Board approval for its exterior appearance Tuesday.
A hotel that has been under construction for about two years on Blair Park Road received Development Review Board approval for its exterior appearance Tuesday.
The Vermont Hotel Group’s four-story building is substantially finished at the corner of Blair Park and Route 2. The board endorsed a plan for the use of brown porcelain panels and grey stone walls and a grey pitched roof. The board had previously rejected the exterior plan.
“I very much like what’s been proposed,” said board chair Peter Kelley. “There is symmetry. There are nice building materials.”
One of the most visible locations in Williston will be revitalized from a vacant lot with a neglected one-story building to a car dealership with an outdoor showcase lot and new building.
MD Motors is currently located in an off-the-beaten-path spot — on Dorset Lane off Route 2A behind the Eco Car Wash. It’s a dead-end road on the far northern fringe of Williston near the Winooski River. The new location is quite the opposite, on one of the more trafficked intersections in Chittenden County, the crossroads of Industrial Avenue and Route 2.
The Development Review Board on Tuesday approved the car dealership’s plans for the lot.
“Anything is going to be an improvement,” DRB member Scott Rieley said of the 4-acre lot that has long been an eyesore near the town border with South Burlington.
MD Motors sells used cars in a wide variety of brands. It plans a 6,000-square-foot outdoor sales lot fronting Route 2 alongside a 5,000-square-foot headquarters on the site. The company was formed 12 years ago and purchased the lot last year, co-owner Anastasia Gaina said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Williston
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.