Voters asked to approve $22 million in debt financing
General Election ballots are going out to all registered voters through the mail in the coming days. But one $22 million question won’t appear.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District’s (CSWD) request to take on $22 million of debt to finance a new recycling center on Redmond Road in Williston is not eligible for the universal mailed balloting provision the Legislature first approved as a pandemic emergency measure in 2020, then made permanent in 2021.
The law allowed the state, cities, towns and school districts to mail ballots unsolicited to all voters, but did not include separate municipal districts like the CSWD. So while voters can expect their general election ballots to arrive for the statewide election without asking, participation in the CSWD special election will have to be done the old-fashioned way.
Voters can complete the ballot at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 8, at the National Guard Armory at 7846 Williston Rd. They can also make an online request to the Secretary of State’s office (at www.mvp.vermont.gov) to have a ballot mailed, or pick one up at the Town Clerk’s office before Election Day.
“It surprised everyone,” CSWD Communications Manager Alise Certa said about the district’s inability to place the question on the general election ballot.
The total cost of the new facility is estimated at $26 million, according to CSWD Executive Director Sarah Reeves. The district plans to bond for no more than $16 million (less than the $22 million the bond vote would authorize), take out a separate $6 million loan and use $3.5 million of its existing funds. Smaller grants would cover the rest of the cost.
The bond would be repaid over 25 years through normal operating revenue, Reeves said. The district serves 18 member cities and towns and handles solid waste for about 165,000 people. While it has the authority to charge the cities and towns for its services, it has not done so in the last 30 years and does not expect the bond debt to change that.
“CSWD has several other ways to raise the funds to repay the bond before we would need to assess our member towns,” a fact sheet about the special election states.
Reeves made the case for the new recycling center at Tuesday’s meeting of the Williston Selectboard. The existing recycling center, known as the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) located in Williston on Avenue C, was built in 1993. It is one of the few recycling centers in the country that still relies on people to hand-sort recyclables.
“We are 15-20 years behind the times,” said Reeves.
A new facility would be built with machine sorters, freeing up employees to focus on quality control, and allowing the center to react to future changes in materials through software updates. The new facility would also be able to handle about 40 percent more material than the current facility, Reeves said — and there is room off Redmond Road to expand if necessary.
The entrance to the facility would be across from the GlobalFoundries entrance, well before the entrance to the CSWD drop-off center at the end of Redmond Road. Reeves said the district plans to contract with Casella Waste Systems to operate the new facility, as it does with the existing MRF. If the bond passes, planning would be finalized through an approval process with the Williston Development Review Board over the coming year, construction would take place in 2024 and the facility would open in 2025, Reeves said.
Ahead of the vote, the district is offering public tours of the existing MRF (357 Avenue C) at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 19 as well as an informational meeting at Williston Central School on Nov. 1 starting at 5:30 p.m.