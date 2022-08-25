The emergency helicopter from Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital lands Saturday on the Trinity Baptist Church campus on Mountain View Road in Williston as part of a community Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, August 20. (Observer courtesy photo)
From police to public works, recycling trucks to race cars, a wide variety of vehicles were on display Saturday at a community Touch-a-Truck event organized by Trinity Baptist Church member Martha Kinsey. According to Pastor Rob McIlwaine, the church planned the event to show gratitude to local public servants, welcome the community to its campus and provide an opportunity for people to interact with specialty vehicles up close.
The Williston Fire Department brought its rear-mounted ladder truck, Engine 1, and an ambulance. Many of the department’s new recruits were in attendance to interact with community members. Williston Police officers provided 14 car seat installations along with several car seat inspections. Police comfort dog Duke also drew a large crowd. The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library’s bookmobile, Dottie, offered books and crafts; the Williston Public Works Department’s road grader and dump truck were fan favorites; Sustainable Williston attended with an electric school bus; Vermont State Police brought a patrol boat and cruisers; and the Vermont Agency of Transportation sent a line striper and the snow plow named by Trinity Baptist School during the last school year.
One of the biggest highlights was the UVM Medical Center ambulances and the arrival of the Dartmouth helicopter. Guests of all ages enjoyed watching the helicopter circle and land, especially as the draft provided a welcome breeze on a hot day.
“In a time when division is more common than unity, this event provided an opportunity for the community to focus on common interests and express gratitude for the work that has often been ignored and under-appreciated, especially during the pandemic,” McIlwaine said. “Trinity Baptist Church would like to express their gratitude to all participants and thank the visitors who came.”